For the first time in 49 iterations of the IIHF's World Junior Hockey Championship, the United States of America has gone back-to-back. Teddy Stiga was the overtime hero against Finland on Sunday night, scoring his first goal of the tournament to seal a thrilling 4-3 come-from-behind victory. USA was down 3-1 halfway through the game, but a group that features plenty of future NHL players found a way to overcome — and secure a seventh gold medal.

The 2026 World Juniors will be held in Minneapolis and Saint Paul, Minnesota, and America will again be a favorite in the quest to capture three straight titles for the first time since Canada won five in a row between 2005-09. It was another impressive showing for head coach David Carle's squad, and he should be getting a look behind an NHL bench at some point in the future. There was maybe no bigger winner than the Washington Capitals, who boast both the tournament's leading scorer (Cole Hutson) and Most Valuable Player (Ryan Leonard).

With the always exciting tournament now in the rearview, it's time to turn the full focus back to the National Hockey League. Thursday night will mark the official halfway point of the 2024-25 season. There are 10 games on the schedule, including contest No. 656, which is the exact midway point between the regular-season and Stanley Cup Playoffs.

And, of course, things are heating up in a big way in January. Although the Winter Classic wasn't anything to write home about — the Chicago Blackhawks lost yet another outdoor game — there are storylines aplenty heading into the second half of the 2024-25 campaign. As always, ClutchPoints has you covered on all fronts in the latest edition of the NHL Power Rankings. Week 14 is on tap, and it's time to buckle up for the stretch run.

For the second straight week, the Golden Knights remain on top of the NHL Power Rankings. Tough to take Vegas out of that spot when they've suffered just two losses since the calendar flipped to December. Two defeats and 12 wins since December 3 has Bruce Cassidy's club up to 27-9-3 and continuing to lead the President's Trophy race through the first half of the 2024-25 campaign. This squad is looking close to unbeatable right now, and the results speak for themselves. The Knights have a six point lead on the Kings in the Pacific Division, but remain just a point ahead of the Jets, and two of the Capitals. This is a powerhouse, there's no doubt about it, but the wins will have to keep coming prolifically if Vegas hopes to win the regular-season for the first time in its history.

2. Washington Capitals (no change)

What an incredible season it's been for the Capitals in 2024-25. Alex Ovechkin is scoring at the same rate he was in his prime, with a ridiculous 19 goals in 23 games. Washington is looking like a Stanley Cup contender again, now 26-10-3 and back on top of the Eastern Conference table after winning five of eight. And the future is in incredible hands, which all Caps fans who watched the 2025 World Juniors will now know well. Leonard, who was selected eighth overall in 2023, was absolutely fantastic for the Americans en route to well deserved MVP honors. And Hutson, who the Caps snagged in the second-round in 2024, led the tournament in scoring with 11 points in seven games. That's the first time a D-man has done that in the history of the event. There's just a ton to get excited about with this organization right now, and Ovechkin looks as motivated as ever to both break Wayne Gretzky's goal record and lead his team on another deep championship run.

The Oilers have slowly but surely climbed up the NHL Power Rankings in 2024-25, and it's impossible to keep Connor McDavid's club out of a top three spot in Week 14. Edmonton has been the league's hottest team over the last month and a half — even hotter than Vegas — going 15-4-1 since November 19. With that, the Oil are just six points back in the President's Trophy race themselves. All of Edmonton, Vegas and Los Angeles have been prolific as of late, and all of those three clubs have a realistic chance to capture the division at the end of April. All of them also have a serious chance to finish the regular-season with the most points. The Oilers are on the road all week, making stops in Boston, Pittsburgh and Chicago over the next six days.

For the first time this season, the Jets have lost three games in a row. After triumphing in six of seven, Winnipeg dropped back-to-back-to-back tilts against Colorado on Tuesday (5-2), Anaheim on Thursday (4-3 in OT) and Detroit on Saturday (4-2). That's disappointing, but the squad remains a sparkling 27-12-2 and tops in the Central Division. Before those three losses, Connor Hellebuyck made NHL history, becoming the first goalie to accumulate three or more six-game winning streaks before New Year's Day. The superstar netminder is well on his way to a third Vezina Trophy, and he sits at 299 victories ahead of a home tilt with the Predators. When he hits No. 300, the future Hall of Famer will be the 41st goaltender to achieve the feat.

The Avalanche are getting healthy, finally have a capable starting goaltender, and are giving hockey fans shades of 2022. Colorado has looked like an absolute wagon since December 3, going 11-3-1 in that span to return to relevance in the Central. Although they remain behind Winnipeg, Minnesota and Dallas, the magic number to pass all of those teams is just six. Mackenzie Blackwood has been lights out since signing an extension in Denver, and the offensive has been outstanding. The Avs had scored 28 goals over a six-game heater before being goalie'd by Jakub Dobes and the Canadiens on Saturday night. Still, Colorado hasn't failed to secure a point in a contest since mid-December, and the rest of season outlook for Jared Bednar's club is as sunny as it is for any NHL franchise. An intriguing Monday night home tilt against the defending champion Panthers is a great way for hockey fans to start the week.

6. Minnesota Wild (+2)

After slowly falling down the NHL Power Rankings over the last few weeks — the Wild were No. 1 not so long ago — Minnesota is back on the upswing heading into Week 14. Five victories in six tries dating back to December 23 is impressive enough on its own, but without superstar Kirill Kaprizov in the lineup, it's even more encouraging for fans of this franchise. Filip Gustavsson has returned from his injury and taken no time at all to find his elite early season form. The Swede has been superb between the pipes in Saint Paul, allowing just 10 goals in his last four starts. The Wild continue to defy all of the odds in 2024-25, and that's especially interesting considering general manager Bill Guerin is going to have an extra $14 million in cap space to work with next season. And he's going to need that money to pay Kaprizov and Marco Rossi, the latter who has been stepping up in a huge way in the Russian's absence.

For the second time this season, the Devils have lost four games in a row. We all know how tight it is at the top of the NHL Power Rankings, and any slump like this is basically an automatic tumble down the list. New Jersey had a brutal time in California this year, losing back-to-back-to-back games in Anaheim (3-2), Los Angeles (3-0) and San Jose (3-2). An awful road trip for the Devils, who are still Stanley Cup contenders but need to sort out their scoring woes quickly. While a hold on a top-three spot in the Metropolitan Division is assured — at least for now — NJ has watched Washington leapfrog them, and Carolina is just one win away from doing the same. It's time for a response from Sheldon Keefe's squad, and they'll have a great chance in Week 14 against a couple of struggling teams in the Kraken on Monday and Rangers on Thursday — both on the road.

8. Toronto Maple Leafs (+1)

It's finally time for the NHL Power Rankings to put some respect on the Leafs' name. With Auston Matthews in and out of the lineup, and Anthony Stolarz firmly out of it, Toronto has still managed to win four straight games and eight of 11 dating back to December 15. This is looking like one of the premier teams in the Eastern Conference, and the Leafs have clawed their way to fifth place in league standings. Now 26-13-2, they're just three points back in the President's Trophy race. And based on the last couple of weeks, why not Toronto? The Original Six franchise will look to keep piling up the points in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

9. Los Angeles Kings (+2)

Darcy Kuemper has been just phenomenal since returning from injury, and the Kings are again surging up both the NHL Power Rankings and league standings simultaneously. LA has won four consecutive games, all at home, dispatching Edmonton, Philadelphia, New Jersey and Tampa Bay at Crypto.com Arena. With that, Jim Hiller's team is up to a sparkling 23-10-5 and emerging as a serious President's Trophy contender. The Kings are six points back of the Golden Knights in both the Pacific Division and for the NHL's top spot, and they have a game in hand. And all of this without Drew Doughty. This club is looking like it means business as the quest continues to rectify back-to-back-to-back Round 1 losses come April.

The Panthers probably don't deserve to fall a full three spots in the NHL Power Rankings in Week 14, but the defending champions have looked mortal since late December. After being shut out in back-to-back games by Tampa Bay and Montreal, Florida has managed to win two of three, although those victories came against a pair of non playoff teams in the Rangers and Penguins. The offense has been struggling mightily as of late, and Sergei Bobrovsky has posted a couple of duds in his last few starts. There's no panic for Florida, but they've conceded the top spot in the Atlantic to Toronto. A huge tilt between the 2024 and 2022 Stanley Cup champions is set for Monday night when the Panthers head to Ball Arena to play the Avalanche.

11. Dallas Stars (+3)

Finally, the Stars have showed some signs of life after a very pedestrian month and a half. Dallas has racked off four consecutive victories, downing Chicago, Buffalo, Ottawa and Utah, in that order. The offense has finally come around, with Wyatt Johnston and Jason Robertson starting to produce at the clip that's expected of them. Both have been well over a point-per-game over the last couple of weeks, and that's going to go a long way in helping the Stars return to the top 10 in the NHL Power Rankings. Now 24-13-1, and with the earlier season woes firmly in the rearview, Dallas is back to third in the Central Division and just seven points back of the first-place Jets — with three games in hand.

12. Tampa Bay Lightning (-2)

When the Lightning welcomed the Canadiens to Amalie Arena on December 29, they had won two games in a row and eight of 10. But after losing to Montreal, Tampa had a terrible time during the annual California road trip. The Bolts lost to the Sharks on Thursday, the Kings on Saturday and the Ducks on Sunday, managing to score just three total goals in that span. That is just brutal for a team that has scored more goals than 31 others in 2024-25. It's probably just a blip on the radar, but it's a discouraging stretch nonetheless. The Lightning still occupy the top wildcard spot in the East, although every team in the conference besides the Sabres is within five points. The playoff race is going to be a bloodbath, and Jon Cooper's squad needs to right the ship quickly to remain in good positioning.

13. Carolina Hurricanes (no change)

After playing at nearly exactly a .500 pace since the beginning of December, the Hurricanes are lucky that they're standing pat in the NHL Power Rankings heading into Week 14. Rod Brind'Amour's side has rotated losses and wins since December 27, and remain without a winning streak of more than three games since the middle of November. Although Pyotr Kochetkov has been good, Carolina could badly use Frederik Andersen back in the lineup. He's been lights out whenever healthy, and getting him back between the pipes would go a long way in helping this squad again look like Stanley Cup contenders in the second half. The Canes are in Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

14. Boston Bruins (-2)

After playing inspired hockey for most of November and December, the Bruins have fallen back to their earlier season form as of late. Boston has dropped four games in a row and five of six, falling to 20-17-5. They've banked enough points to remain in third place in the Atlantic Division with 45 points, although the Lighting are just three points back with five games in hand. 2025 has been miserable for the B's so far, and things won't get any easier with tilts against the Oilers, Bolts and Panthers on tap in Week 14. Mark Kastelic signed a three-year extension to remain Massachusetts through 2027-28 — he's chipped in four goals and 11 points this season.

15. St. Louis Blues (+5)

The Blues are looking like a completely different team with Jim Montgomery behind the bench — and with Cam Fowler inserted onto the blue line. The veteran defenseman was the highlight of the Winter Classic on New Year's Eve, scoring twice in his 1,000th career NHL game. That's great to see for a very likeable player, and it's highlighted a fantastic stretch for St. Louis. They've won four of six, improving to 19-18-4 and sitting just two points back of the Canucks for the final wildcard spot. Both Vancouver and Calgary have struggled as of late, and STL is looking motivated to sneak into one of the final playoff spots in the West. They'll look to keep the wins coming against the Wild in Minnesota on Tuesday.

16. Pittsburgh Penguins (-1)

Although the Penguins have lost three games in a row, they managed to get past regulation in two of them — and every point counts. Despite being .500 at 17-17-7, Pittsburgh remains in the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference, with seven teams within four points of them. The stretch run has officially begun, and the Pens are desperate to get back to the dance after missing in back-to-back years for the first time in the Sidney Crosby era. It's going to be difficult, with a lot of solid teams vying for a precious few spots, but Kris Letang should be a huge help in that quest after he returned from injury in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes. A crucial five-game homestand — that includes three tilts against non-playoff teams — begins against the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

17. Calgary Flames (no change)

The Flames haven't been able to build any positive momentum as of late, but they continue to hang around in the Pacific Division. Calgary has played just under .500 hockey since the early days of December, falling to 18-14-7 after back-to-back losses at the hands of Utah on Thursday (5-3) and Nashville on Saturday (4-1). It's a discouraging couple of results, and neither Dustin Wolf nor Dan Vladar has provided too much confidence in the crease as of late. The Flames are still just one point back of the Canucks for the final wildcard spot — and they remain a spot ahead of their rivals in the NHL Power Rankings. A road trip through Anaheim and Los Angeles begins against the Ducks on Tuesday night.

18. Vancouver Canucks (no change)

Despite losing six of their last eight games, the Canucks are standing pat in the NHL Power Rankings in Week 14. Vancouver still occupies a wildcard spot in the Western Conference, and have been without their two best players in Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson for the last week. Mercifully, the reigning Norris Trophy winner could be ready to return as soon as Monday night against the Canadiens at the Bell Centre, which is a great sign for all those attending the game — including this writer. Although Pettersson isn't quite ready to return to the lineup, he should be an option at some point on the five-game road trip. Thatcher Demko is also out again with back spasms, joining a long list of injured players for the Canucks. Health is becoming a significant factor for this roster, but the path to the playoffs is still there. The behind the scenes drama might be even more detrimental to this club in 2024-25, and there's a very real chance that either Pettersson or JT Miller is moved ahead of the deadline.

19. Montreal Canadiens (+2)

The good times just keep on rolling for the Canadiens, who have won 10 of 15 games since the calendar flipped to December. Even with Patrik Laine disappointingly back on the shelf, Montreal continues to win prolifically. The most recent stretch of four wins in five games is maybe the most impressive; the Habs shut out the defending champion Panthers 4-0, crushed the Lightning 5-2 and dispatched the NHL Power Rankings' No. 1 team in the Golden Knights — all in a span of four days. The week ended with an electric comeback victory over the Avalanche. The Canadiens trailed 1-0 late in the third period before Cole Caufield tied things up and Jakub Dobes shut the door in the shootout. The rookie has won both of his starts — against two powerhouse teams — allowing just a single goal in that span. Although it will likely be Sam Montembeault between the pipes against the Canucks on Monday night at home, Dobes has certainly earned himself a longer look. Regardless of who is starting, the Habs believe they can win every game they play, and that confidence is invigorating for a team that is now just two points out of the playoffs.

20. Utah Hockey Club (-4)

Things have gone off the rails for the Utah Hockey Club, which is disappointing considering they were on a stretch of seven wins in nine games on December 20. It's been a nightmare since; Utah has lost six of seven, falling to 17-15-7 and out of a playoff spot in the process. The goal scoring, which hasn't really been a problem this season, has been the difference. Andre Tourigny's team has scored just 17 times in seven affairs, and that's not a recipe for any kind of success in the National Hockey League. The free fall down the NHL Power Rankings continues, and things don't get any easier when the defending champions visit the Delta Center on Wednesday night.

21. Ottawa Senators (-2)

It really did look like the Senators had figured things out and were going to go on an inevitable march into the postseason for the first time since 2017. It really did. But a huge part of that was the lights out play of Linus Ullmark, and there will be no more of that for the foreseeable future. The Swedish netminder is now week-to-week after missing each of Ottawa's last six games. None of Anton Forsberg, Leevi Merilainen or Mads Sogaard are going to take this team to the promised lands, and the results have already turned for Travis Green's team. The Sens have lost four of their last five, falling to 19-17-2 and out of a wildcard berth in the East. The magic number is only one to get back in, but this club is going nowhere fast without Ullmark. When he will be able to return — and how he will play when that time comes — will be the catalyst in determining whether this roster returns to the postseason come April.

22. Philadelphia Flyers (no change)

The Flyers are standing pat in the NHL Power Rankings in Week 14 despite a difficult stretch. Philly has dropped seven of 10 games, but six of those came against playoff teams. Still, John Tortorella's club is back under .500 yet again, sitting 17-18-5 through 40 games. That's still good enough for just two points back of the East's final playoff spot, but it's hard to be hopeful for this roster ahead of the deadline. The Flyers have multiple trade pieces that could be on the move ahead of March 7, and president of hockey operations Keith Jones already made it clear the front office is planning on selling. Due to that — and the team's play as of late — it's hard to see Philadelphia breaking the playoff drought this year. After a 3-2 overtime loss to the Leafs in Toronto on Sunday, the Flyers will get another crack, this time on home ice, on Tuesday.

23. Columbus Blue Jackets (+2)

After a five-game losing streak in the middle of December, the Blue Jackets have won five of their last eight — and scored 32 goals in that span. The new top line of Dmitri Voronkov, Sean Monahan and Kirill Marchenko has been absolutely electric, and that trio continues to carry the load offensively. But there's been no one more valuable to this club than Zach Werenski, who continues to put up video game numbers this season. The 27-year-old is up to 45 points in 40 games, and is making an excellent case for his first ever Norris Trophy. If he can drag Columbus into the postseason for the first time since 2020 — they're currently just one point back — he could be getting Hart votes as well. The Jackets will look to continue their improbable playoff quest against the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

24. New York Rangers (no change)

When's the last time a President's Trophy winning team failed to advance to the postseason the next year? We could be looking at the next one as the Rangers just continue to struggle mightily in 2024-25. But despite losing 10 times in 14 tries dating back to December 8, New York has won two of three, the most recent being a 6-2 shellacking of the last-place Blackhawks. That game was a must win, and Peter Laviolette's troops got the job done on the road. Still, the overall picture is bleak, especially with Igor Shesterkin now on injured reserve. Jonathan Quick hasn't been great as of late — he gave up six goals in a 7-4 loss to the Capitals on Saturday — but the two-time Stanley Cup champion remains just a single victory away from being the first American goaltender to win 400 career games. The future Hall of Famer has a great chance to help New York right the ship, at least in the short-term, but he'll need to be sharp with the surging Stars in town on Tuesday.

25. Anaheim Ducks (+2)

Don't look now, but the Ducks are on a bit of a roll. And Frank Vatrano is off the market, signing a three-year extension in Anaheim despite being one of the league's top potential trade candidates. Good for the 30-year-old, who was the catalyst of a convincing 4-1 victory over the visiting Lightning on Sunday night. Vatrano scored two goals and added an assist — and John Gibson made 36 saves — as the Ducks won their fourth game in five tries. Considering those wins came against Edmonton, New Jersey, Winnipeg and now Tampa Bay, there's reason for optimism in California. Greg Cronin's team is now just below .500 and only six points back of the playoffs. Could the Ducks be capable of going on a second half surge in the quest to return to the dance for the first time since 2018? It's not impossible.

26. Detroit Red Wings (+3)

Finally, after months of futility, the Red Wings are starting to show some signs of life. Although Todd McLellan's first game behind the bench was a disappointing 5-2 loss to the Leafs, the squad has been rolling ever since. Detroit has racked off four consecutive victories, earning a jump nearly that large in the NHL Power Rankings. Alex Lyon was excellent in three of those four triumphs, and he's earned a longer look between the pipes despite Cam Talbot being healthy. Now just a game under .500, and only three points out of a playoff spot in the East, the work continues during a four-game homestand that begins against the visiting Senators on Tuesday night.

27. New York Islanders (-4)

The Islanders are now almost fully healthy after welcoming Mathew Barzal and Adam Pelech back into the lineup. But it hasn't led to much success; New York has lost six of nine and fallen to last place in the Metropolitan Division — behind even the Rangers. The Isles nearly blew a couple of two-goal leads against the Bruins on Sunday night, but were able to sneak out a 5-4 overtime win thanks to Bo Horvat. He's started to heat up as of late, but this team needs so much more to make a legitimate push for the postseason in the second half. Now 15-18-7, the Islanders play just two games in Week 14, both on the road against two teams going in very different directions in Vegas and Utah.

28. Nashville Predators (no change)

Steady as she goes for the Predators, who have finally climbed out of the Western Conference basement. It only took three months, but Nashville is starting to look like more than an afterthought in the Central Division. Following an eight-game losing streak that was snapped on December 12, the Preds have won six of their last 11. It's not great, certainly, but it's promising considering just how bad this club was earlier in the season. The new-look top line of Filip Forsberg, Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault is paying dividends, and Andrew Brunette's team is fresh off back-to-back victories over the Canucks (3-0) and Flames (4-1) on Friday and Saturday. They'll look to win three games in a row for just the second time this year against the Jets in Winnipeg on Tuesday.

29. Seattle Kraken (-3)

A tough couple of games has turned into a rough couple of months for the Kraken, who have lost two in a row and seven of nine dating back to December 14. As usual, there's just no spark with this roster this season, and Seattle continues to fall further and further away from a wildcard berth in the Western Conference. Joey Daccord being on the shelf is just what this club didn't need, and although Philipp Grubauer has been decent if unspectacular in the interim, the Kraken need their starter back. And they need to find a way to get going offensively; there's not a single player on the roster with more than 28 points. What this roster could really use is a star player, and unfortunately, Chandler Stephenson and Brandon Montour have not been that in 2024-25.

30. Buffalo Sabres (no change)

The Sabres finally snapped one of the longest losing streaks in franchise history in Week 12, following up 13 consecutive defeats by winning three straight — and scoring 17 times in the process. But Buffalo couldn't keep the positive momentum churning, instead losing three times in three tries last week. Although it was a trio of difficult road games in Dallas, Colorado and Las Vegas, a loss is a loss, and the Sabres remain dead last in the Eastern Conference. There's not really much else that can be said about the 2024-25 iteration of this club, and it'll be intriguing to see what moves are made — and when — to try to snap the Sabres out of this years-long slump.

31. San Jose Sharks (+1)

The Sharks and Blackhawks seem content with trading places in the NHL Power Rankings every other week or so. San Jose gets the No. 31 spot in Week 14 following two impressive victories over the Lightning and Devils on Thursday and Saturday. Ryan Warsofsky's club isn't going up any further, though, considering those two wins came on the heels of a brutal eight-game losing streak between December 14-31. It looks like Yaroslav Askarov has emerged into the starter after allowing just three goals in the two wins against Tampa Bay and New Jersey, and that's likely going to be the case in SJ for a long time. Sharks lifer Marc-Edouard Vlasic will also play his 1,300th NHL game on Friday night against Utah; the 37-year-old has been a staple on the squad's blue line and will be just the 21st D-man in league history to hit the milestone.

32. Chicago Blackhawks (-1)

Once again, Connor Bedard and his Blackhawks are back into the NHL Power Rankings basement in Week 14. Although captain Nick Foligno told fans that this team was going to start to turn things around in 2025, we're not too convinced that's even possible at this point. Chicago has lost six of seven games — all in regulation — including a dismal 6-2 defeat at the hands of the Blues at Wrigley Field on New Year's Eve. Although Bedard continues to produce, now up to 35 points in 40 games in his sophomore campaign, the Hawks just continue to lose. Now 13-25-2 and dead last in NHL standings, it's going to take a miracle for this roster to reverse the downward trajectory. More likely, they'll be gunning for a second No. 1 overall pick in three years come the NHL Draft.