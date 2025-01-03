Bruins right wing Mark Kastelic agreed to a three-year deal extension through the 2027-28 season with an annual cap hit of $1.567 million. During the trading season, many speculated that Bruins forward Trent Frederic could be moved before the NHL trade deadline. Meanwhile, Boston secured Kastelic to a long-term deal.

The deal was announced via the Bruins’ X, formerly Twitter.

In his first season with the Bruins after three years with the Ottawa Senators, Kastelic has surpassed his 10 points from last season in 39 games. He’s also nearly matched his five goals from his previous season with the Senators with four goals. Amid a new three-year commitment, Boston will look to grow with Kastelic as a depth piece in the rotation.

The Bruins’ next move could be a trade. Frederic continues to generate interest across the NHL. Teams have inquired about the standout forward, per The Fourth Period’s Elliotte Friedman.

“The Bruins are getting a lot of calls. ‘What are you thinking here? Will you keep him? Will he be available?’” Friedman said. “He’s a guy that’s definitely got a lot of interest.”

Frederic will become an unrestricted free agent next summer and has a $2.3 million salary cap hit.

Boston Bruins right wing Mark Kastelic fits in seamlessly, so they felt compelled to lock him in for the foreseeable future. Kastelic is a depth piece that could blossom into a legitimate pillar in Boston.

Kastelic last scored in a 3-2 overtime win against the Edmonton Oilers but secured a save in a 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday. The Bruins have dropped three of their last four games after back-to-back wins against the Buffalo Sabres and the Washington Capitals.

The Bruins will face the Maple Leafs on Saturday.