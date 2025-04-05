Washington Capitals legend Alex Ovechkin is on the doorstep of becoming the all-time scoring leader, tying Wayne Gretzky on Friday night at 894 goals.

But, in the process, Ovi also set another record as the Caps beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3. He's first all-time in most game-winning goals, surpassing Jaromir Jagr:

Talk about clutch. Ovechkin scored a nasty goal in the third period to put the Capitals up 4-3. Washington then added an empty-netter before regulation finished. Spencer Carbery wanted to send Ovi back out there to break the record, but he refused. The Russian superstar wants to score No. 895 the right way.

What Alex Ovechkin is doing at 39 years old is absolutely insane. He had another two goals on Friday and is now up to 42 goals in 2024-25. He's now netted 40+ in 14 seasons, which is a record in itself. He's also the second player ever who is 39 or older to score over 40 goals. The other? Gordie Howe.

“It's fun,” Alex Ovechkin said after the game. “I'm sure like everybody enjoy this moment because it's something special, doing it at home in front of our fans, family and friends, and obviously Wayne is here, as well. It's a huge honor, a historical moment. It's great.”

The Capitals have six games left in the regular season. It's almost a foregone conclusion that Ovi will reach No. 895, especially considering they aren't facing any playoff teams except for the Carolina Hurricanes. Plus, we all know Ovechkin's teammates are going to be feeding him the puck as much as humanly possible. Everyone wants him to break the record, even Gretzky. He was in attendance on Friday in the nation's capital and will continue to be as Ovi eyes history.

Washington heads to Long Island on Sunday for a matchup with the New York Islanders. We'll see if Ovechkin can surpass The Great One in that game.