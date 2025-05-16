The Washington Capitals lost to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday to end their season. Despite winning the Metropolitan Division and posting the best record in the Eastern Conference, they are out in the second round. Alex Ovechkin had a historic season this year, but that didn't help him process the Capitals' loss on Thursday. ESPN's Greg Wyshynski has the quotes from the locker room.

“Yeah, it's tough, obviously,” Ovechkin said. “We have a special group, but obviously we have our chances and we don't execute. Maybe luck was not our side, because I don't think we played bad hockey.”

Last year, the Capitals squeaked into the playoffs only to get crushed by the Presidents' Trophy-winning New York Rangers. Ovechkin did not score in those five games and was not thrilled with that result. Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said that disappointment played into their great season this year.

“He was upset with the way that the playoffs went,” Carbery said. “How did this team do so well [this season]? How did they win the East? He's a big part of that as our captain. The cherry on top was that he comes into the playoffs and hits the ground running.”

The Capitals have some questions to answer this offseason, including whether or not Ovechkin is coming back for the final year of his deal. Carbery says he does expect him back next year, but with the goals record eclipsed, anything can happen. The Capitals made efforts last offseason to build a contender around Ovechkin. Their 20-point improvement showed it worked and can work again next year.

The Hurricanes deployed their defensive-first style on the Capitals, and it worked to perfection. Could that lead Washington to add more scoring this offseason? Or will they run it back with their 111-point squad?