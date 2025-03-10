The 2025 NHL Trade Deadline is now in the rearview mirror. And as a result, the Stanley Cup Playoff race is coming into full focus. However, the 2024-25 campaign is a bit more unique. History beckons this year as Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin chases Wayne Gretzky's goal-scoring record. On Sunday, the Capitals star pulled within single digits of The Great One.

Ovechkin scored an empty net goal at the end of Washington's win over the Seattle Kraken. With this goal, he has 886 goals on his illustrious career. This leaves the Capitals star just nine goals away from breaking Gretzky's goal-scoring record of 894 career markers.

ALEX OVECHKIN IS NINE GOALS AWAY FROM HISTORY! 🦅 #Gr8Chase pic.twitter.com/Ju9vnwWYdk — NHL (@NHL) March 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

This goal also saw Ovechkin reach a historic milestone. The Capitals star now has 1600 career points to his ledger. He is the 11th player to reach this milestone, according to B/R Open Ice. The most recent player to join this list is Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby. Crosby hit 1600 points back on October 16 against the Buffalo Sabres.

Alex Ovechkin, Capitals gunning for hockey's ultimate prize

Given how this season is going, Alex Ovechkin certainly has history on his mind. However, he and his team are also in a position to make a legitimate run at the Stanley Cup. In fact, the Capitals own a 12-point lead over the Carolina Hurricanes atop the Metropolitan Division at this time.

Washington will have to contend with a few teams coming out of the East, though. The Toronto Maple Leafs could be a Stanley Cup contender after their moves at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. The Maple Leafs made separate trades for Scott Laughton and defenseman Brandon Carlo on Friday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have also announced themselves as contenders. Tampa Bay is not firing on all cylinders as they used to at the beginning of the decade. But they remain a force to be reckoned with on the ice.

Of course, there is the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers, as well. The Panthers traded for Brad Marchand on deadline day to bolster its forward group. And they acquired Seth Jones in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on March 1.

Ovechkin and the Capitals have their work cut out for them. The team has one Stanley Cup to its name, winning it in 2018 over the Vegas Golden Knights. Adding a second Cup to the trophy cabinet is well within their reach in 2025. Even if the road in the East is a difficult one to navigate.