The countdown toward history grew shorter on Friday for Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin. Ovechkin scored against the Chicago Blackhawks to draw him within a goal of tying Wayne Gretzky for most goals in NHL history. And it did not take long for the Capitals star to bring himself level with The Great One.

Ovechkin was lurking on the left wing, as he so often has in his career. Defenseman John Carlson picked out The Great Eight, sending a perfect pass toward the future Hall of Fame. Ovechkin did not miss, ripping a shot past Blackhawks goalie Spencer Knight to give his team a 4-3 lead.

BREAKING Alex Ovechkin scores Goal #894, tying Wayne Gretzky on the NHL's all-time list#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/DgsiaOeLqj — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) April 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Ovechkin now has 41 goals on the 2024-25 campaign. More importantly, he has 894 goals in his illustrious career. Only Gretzky has scored as many goals all-time as the Capitals star. And it looks as if its only a matter of time before Ovechkin claims the top spot for himself.

Ovechkin has long been one of the NHL's top snipers. The Capitals winger has scored 50 or more goals in a season nine times in his career. In 2007-08, he set a career high with 65 goals for Washington.

The Capitals never found much success in the postseason with Ovechkin, however. That is until the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Washington went on an incredible run, which resulted in the ultimate hockey glory. The Capitals defeated the first-year Vegas Golden Knights in the 2018 Stanley Cup Final to claim their first championship.

Ovechkin and the Capitals look the part of a Stanley Cup contender in 2025, as well. Of course, winning the Stanley Cup is much easier said than done. But it would be a storybook ending for the future Hall of Fame winger to win the Cup after claiming the goal record for himself.