The NHL has a new all-time leading goal scorer in Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin. His goal against the New York Islanders on Sunday gave him 895 for his career, surpassing Wayne Gretzky. Ovechkin has had an impressive career. And according to former teammate Olaf Kolzig, he has an impressive memory, too.

Kolzig took to social media on Monday night to share a story about the Capitals captain. He mentioned texting his congratulations to Ovechkin following his record-breaking goal. Kolzig then revealed how the rest of the conversation played out.

“I text the Gr8 congratulations and he responds by telling me I'm part of his history. I'm like haha, you scored on me once. He says, no, you assisted on 5 of my goals. How does he know that? I didn't know that. Says all you need to know about the greatest goal scorer NHL history,” Kolzig wrote on social media about his former Capitals teammate.

Kolzig and Ovechkin crossed paths in Washington from 2005 to 2008. The two helped the Capitals go from a basement dweller to Southeast Division champions in 2008. However, Kolzig did not play in the 2008 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Eventually, the Capitals lost in the first round to the Philadelphia Flyers in seven games.

Kolzig left the Capitals that offseason, joining the Tampa Bay Lightning. Of course, Ovechkin remained in the American capital. He became one of the NHL's premier snipers. In 2018, he certainly cemented his legacy by leading the Capitals to the only Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Ovechkin and the Capitals are not done in 2024-25, either. Washington has already punched its ticket to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. If their regular season form carries over to the postseason, they will be a tough out once the playoffs get underway. In the more immediate future, Ovechkin and his team hit the ice again on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes.