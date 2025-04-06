Alex Ovechkin scored his 895th goal Sunday to break Wayne Gretzky's record. He was already the greatest Washington Capitals player of all time and cemented his legacy against the New York Islanders. In commemoration, USA Hockey congratulated him and shared a stat that shows his legacy. Capitals fans have flocked to rinks across the area to try and be like Alex Ovechkin.

Congrats on a monumental achievement, Ovi, and thank you for helping grow the game in the DMV and beyond. From 2005–06 through 2023–24, the number of USA Hockey-registered players in Washington, D.C., has increased by more than 185%. https://t.co/gwRgOPSQYm — USA Hockey (@usahockey) April 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Capitals did not have much success before Ovechkin came to town. They made one Stanley Cup Final, only to be swept by the 1997 Detroit Red Wings. Adam Oates and Peter Bondra were not inspiring kids to get out and skate, especially when the NFL team was winning Super Bowls. But Ovechkin came in and lit the league on fire and captured Washington fans' hearts.

According to Hockey-Reference, there are only two active NHL players from Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. New York Rangers defenseman Zac Jones is from Richmond, Virginia, and Sharks forward Patrick Giles is from Chevy Chase, Maryland. They will likely be the first of a long line of DMV-area kids who worshipped Ovechkin making the NHL.

Alex Ovechkin is a hero to D.C. area kids

Sports fans in the D.C. area do not have a lot of great history since the turn of the century. They got their baseball team back in 2005, but until 2018, it was a long run of disappointment. The Capitals and Nationals won titles in consecutive years, giving the local fans plenty of heroes to worship. But Juan Soto left, and Stephen Strasburg was never the same. Alex Ovechkin is the guy in Washington, and USA Hockey's stat proves it.

But like many cities across the US, football will always be king in the Nation's Capital. Their resurgence as the Commanders with Jayden Daniels at the helm may take the baton from Ovechkin in the future. But on Sunday, the Capitals and their star got their big moment. Now, they can put together a spring to remember as the cherry on top.

While the Capitals did lose the game to the Islanders, they are contending for the President's Trophy. If their goaltending continues their excellent season, they could capture another title and get even more kids on the ice.

Ovechkin looks to build on the goals record on Thursday against the Hurricanes.