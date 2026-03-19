The Washington Capitals cruised to a 4-1 win versus the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday night at Capital One Arena, spotlighted by a historic milestone from captain Alex Ovechkin. The 40-year-old forward scored his 25th goal of the season, his 20th career season reaching that feat, tying Gordie Howe for the most 25-goal seasons in NHL history. Ovechkin achieved this in 20 of 21 seasons, compared to Howe's 26.

The goal came at 8:09 of the second period via a deflection of a Rasmus Sandin pass, beating goaltender Linus Ullmark and giving Washington a 1-0 lead. It ended a six-game goal drought during which Ovechkin averaged 3.0 shots per game. He now has 25 goals and 27 assists for 52 points in 69 games this season.

The tally was also Ovechkin's 922nd career regular-season goal and 999th combined (including 77 goals in playoffs), leaving him one shy of 1,000, a milestone only Wayne Gretzky (1,016) has reached. Moreover, it was his 450th career home goal, moving him past Howe (449) into second place all-time behind Gretzky (492).

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#ALLCAPS Alex Ovechkin scores his 450th career goal at home, passing Gordie Howe for 2nd in NHL history pic.twitter.com/4xWBiZdO2H — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) March 19, 2026

Additionally, Ovechkin became just the sixth player in NHL history to score 25 goals in a season at age 40 or older. He has also recorded 19 seasons with 30 goals, 14 with 40 goals, and shares the record of nine 50-goal seasons. Furthermore, he became just the sixth player in NHL history to score 25 goals at age 40 or older, joining Howe, Johnny Bucyk, Teemu Selanne, Jaromir Jagr, and Dean Prentice.

The Capitals improved to 34-27-8, along with goals from Tom Wilson, Aliaksei Protas, and rookie Cole Hutson, backed by 34 saves from goalie Logan Thompson. Still six points out of a playoff spot, they will host the New Jersey Devils on Friday.