Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin tied Wayne Gretzky's all-time scoring record on Friday night, netting goals No. 893 and 894 in a win over the Chicago Blackhawks. In fact, Ovi had a clear opportunity to break the record, but refused to go out and score on an empty net in the dying seconds of the third period.

Via Elliotte Friedman:

“Postgame, Washington coach Spencer Carbery confirmed Ovechkin did not want to go on the ice with Chicago's net empty.”

“He wants to break the record with a goaltender in the crease,” Carbery said.

That sounds exactly like Ovi, doesn't it? He doesn't want to become the new leader the cheap way. I mean, no one would even look at him in such a manner after everything he's accomplished, but it's understandable that Ovechkin is motivated to score with a netminder in between the posts.

With six games left in the season, it's a foregone conclusion that Alex Ovechkin will score No. 895. It's only a matter of time. He is electric and his Capitals teammates are feeding him the puck a ton. Everyone, including Gretzky himself, wants Ovi to break the record. The Russian legend also made history in a couple of other ways on Friday, becoming the all-time leader in game-winning goals and joining Gordie Howe as the second player ever who is 39 years or older to score over 40 goals in a season. He's done that on 14 occasions in 20 seasons in the NHL. Insane.

Ovi loved the energy inside Capital One Arena on Friday as everyone cheered him on:

“It's fun,” Alex Ovechkin said after the game. “I'm sure like everybody enjoy this moment because it's something special, doing it at home in front of our fans, family and friends, and obviously Wayne is here, as well. It's a huge honor, a historical moment. It's great.”

Alex Ovechkin will have his next opportunity to make history on Sunday against the New York Islanders.