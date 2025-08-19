The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl 59 because they were loaded with star talent and had unmatched depth. The team had an underwhelming offseason that saw a lot of their best players depart, though. Notably, Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, Mekhi Becton, Isaiah Rodgers, Kenneth Gainwell, Darius Slay, James Bradberry, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson all found new homes.

The Eagles did a good job of bringing in reinforcements, but the roster is certainly going to look a whole lot different during Philadelphia's title defense in 2025. Roster cut-down day is Aug. 26, so who will end up making the Eagles' 53-man roster?

Quarterback (3):

Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, Kyle McCord

Any remaining doubt about Jalen Hurts' ability as a starting quarterback went out the door when he won the Super Bowl 59 MVP award. The quarterback is the ultimate big-game riser as two of his best performances ever have occurred in the championship game.

Kenny Pickett was Hurts' backup last season, but he now plays for the Cleveland Browns. Tanner McKee will step up as the man behind center if Hurts gets hurt, and Kyle McCord seems poised to win the third-string job over Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Running back (4):

Saquon Barkley, Will Shipley, A.J. Dillon, Ben VanSumeren (FB)

Saquon Barkley is one of the best players in the NFL. He is fresh off just the ninth 2,000-yard season in NFL history. Barkley will again be the bell-cow back in Philadelphia, but backup running back is a sneaky important spot for the Eagles because Barkley has a history of injuries.

The Eagles have high expectations for Will Shipley, and A.J. Dillon was long one of the best backup running backs in the league when he was behind Aaron Jones on the Minnesota Vikings' depth chart. Ben VanSumeren is the team's full back.

Receiver (6):

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Jahan Dotson, John Metchie, Darius Cooper, Ainias Smith

The Eagles shook up their receiving corps when they traded for John Metchie. It seems unlikely that they'd trade assets for him if he wasn't a lock to make the final roster.

Metchie will join A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in the aerial attack in Philadelphia. Brown and Smith form one of the best receiver duos in football, Brown as the yards-after-catch specialist and Smith as the sure-handed route-running option.

Jahan Dotson is the No. 3 option that the team has long coveted, and Darius Cooper is playing his way onto the roster during training camp. A roster spot would have gone to Johnny Wilson, but the receiver was carted off the field with what looks to be a gruesome leg injury.

That likely secures Ainias Smith's spot on the team. Terrace Marshall is another player to watch out for, but as of now, he seems to be on the outside looking in.

Tight end (3):

Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, Kylen Granson

Harrison Bryant was traded to the Houston Texans in the Metchie deal, which opened up a spot for Kylen Granson. Dallas Goedert returns as the starter, and Grant Calcaterra often shined when Goedert was sidelined last season.

Offensive line (10):

Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, Cam Jurgens, Landon Dickerson, Tyler Steen, Brett Toth, Myles Hinton, Matt Pryor, Kendall Lamm, Kenyon Green

The Eagles' offensive line has already been bitten by the injury bug. Landon Dickerson seemingly avoided a major injury when he hurt his meniscus, but surgery will still keep him out on a week-to-week basis. Kenyon Green, another trade addition from the Texans, is also sidelined with an injury.

Considering the team gave up Gardner-Johnson for Green, it's unlikely that they'd cut him, but the offensive guard is far from a roster lock after being graded as one of the worst offensive linemen in the sport over the last couple of years.

Even with these red flags, Philadelphia should be fine in the trenches. They historically have one of the best offensive lines in the league, and even when players go down with injury, backups usually are very plug-and-playable.

Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson are both still elite, and Dickerson will be at that level upon his return. Cam Jurgens has impressed as the Jason Kelce replacement, too.

Defensive line (5):

Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Gabe Hall, Ty Robinson

Defensive line is a strength in Philadelphia, even after losing Milton Williams to the New England Patriots. Jordan Davis is a mountain of a man who plugs running lanes, and Jalen Carter is an athletic specimen more capable of getting after the quarterback than any defensive tackle should be.

Moro Ojomo should slide into the starting lineup just fine, and Gabe Hall and Ty Robinson have impressed during the preseason and training camp.

Linebacker (8):

Nolan Smith, Zack Baun, Jalyx Hunt, Azeez Ojulari, Jihaad Campbell, Joshua Uche, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Smael Mondon Jr.

Nakobe Dean is still recovering from his torn patella tendon. Luckily, there are tons of other big-name linebackers in Philadelphia. Zack Baun was re-signed after playing like one of the best off-ball linebackers in the NFL last season, and Jihaad Campbell was arguably the best middle linebacker in the 2025 NFL Draft.

There is plenty of pass rushing on this defense, too. Between Nolan Smith, Calyx Hunt, Azeez Ojulari, and Joshua Uche, the Eagles should have no problem getting after opposing quarterbacks.

Cornerback (6):

Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Kelee Ringo, Adoree Jackson, Jakorian Bennett, Mac McWilliams

Cornerback was arguably the deepest position in Philadelphia, just a year after it was a weakness. The team's top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft both thrived as rookies. Those high draft picks were Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. The youngsters will be asked to do even more with their veteran mentors from year one now playing for new teams.

DeJean spent most of his time in the slot as a rookie, and reports suggest he could play some safety this season, too. That leaves a spot open opposite Mitchell, and Adoree Jackson, Jakorian Bennett, and Mac McWilliams are all in the running to take it.

Safety (5):

Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Tristin McCollum, Andrew Mukuba, Lewis Cine

Reed Blankenship was one of the key players during the Super Bowl run last season. Sydney Brown is expected to take a big step forward this year, and Tristin McCollum and Andrew Mukuba have had their moments during training camp. However, the rookie Mukuba suffered an injury in practice. It is unclear how long he will be out of action.

Former first-round pick and elite safety prospect Lewis Cine is in danger of being cut and looking for a fourth NFL home. His draft tag could afford him a chance on the roster this season, but Cine is on thin ice and only the 53rd player to make the roster in this prediction.

Specialists (3):

Jake Elliot, Braden Mann, Charley Hughlett

Jake Elliot has been kicking for the Eagles since 2017, and Braden Mann has led the league in punting yards before. The specialists will have a new long snapper, though, as Charley Hughlett is taking over that position.