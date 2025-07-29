Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez started his Major League Baseball career with the Detroit Tigers back in 2014. Now, over 10 years later, there is a chance that he gets traded back to Detroit. There is also a chance that his last game with the Diamondbacks is against the Tigers, as the two teams started a three-game series on Monday night. In the ninth inning, Suarez had to exit the contest after being hit in the hand by a pitch.

Eugenio Suarez exited the game after being drilled in the hand by a pitch pic.twitter.com/YFSxLr53iS — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 29, 2025

Eugenio Suarez is a popular name floating around the trade market right now, and the Tigers are a team that could use him. There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the two parties, but this injury could change things drastically.

After exiting the game, Suarez went in to get X-rays done on his hand. With the MLB Trade Deadline just a few days away, there are a lot of teams, including the Tigers, hoping for good news.

“Eugenio Suarez getting X-rays now, D-backs manager Torey Lovullo says, with about a half-dozen teams holding their breath,” Bob Nightengale said in a post.

Suarez spent just one season with the Tigers after starting out his career in Detroit. Once the 2015 season rolled around, he was playing for the Cincinnati Reds. He spent seven seasons with the Reds, and he has since spent time with the Seattle Mariners and the Diamondbacks.

There have been a lot of rumors surrounding Suarez in recent weeks, and the Tigers are a team that has been involved in them. Detroit could use a bat like Suarez's in their lineup, and they also don't have a true third baseman. He seems like the perfect fit, but an injury would obviously squash those hopes for Detroit.

The Tigers took the first game of the series as they took down the Diamondbacks 5-1 on Monday night. After losing 12 out of 13 games, Detroit has now won two games in a row for the first time since before the All-Star break. They are starting to look like themselves again, but it has only been two games, so we'll have to wait and see.

Detroit and Arizona will be back in action on Tuesday, and we'll see if Eugenio Suarez is able to give it a go for the Diamondbacks. The two teams will get underway at 6:40 ET from Comerica Park. Casey Mize will be on the rubber for the Tigers, and Brandon Pfaadt will get the start for the Diamondbacks.