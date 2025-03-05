The Washington Capitals are in the middle of a surprising dream season, which means the NHL Trade Deadline will be an intriguing time for them. The Capitals had slim plans of being contenders this season. However, thanks to a heroic season from new goaltender Logan Thompson and Alex Ovechkin finding the Fountain of Youth, Washington is a Stanley Cup favorite.

The Capitals could easily be a team that crashes and burns in the playoffs. They have a group of overachieving players, and it will eventually return to earth. Will that happen at some point this year, or will they ride the wave to the championship? It's a difficult call until we see what they do at the trade deadline.

One thing is sure: Ovechkin will make the record chase of Wayne Gretzky's goal total a must-watch event during the stretch run. The aura around the Capitals cannot be higher, and Ovechkin breaking the record towards the end of the season might boost the team's ability to come together and win a second Stanley Cup for their beloved captain.

Capitals' one area of need at trade deadline

Everything has been moving in the right direction for the Capitals this season. The questionable goaltending tandem of Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren has become one of the best in the league, with Thompson making a strong case to be at the NHL Awards as a finalist for the Vezina Trophy. Another home run for Washington was the offseason acquisition of Pierre-Luc Dubois, who might have finally found a home where he is comfortable.

Lars Eller has been a solid player for the Capitals for many years since joining the team. However, Washington could use an upgrade over him in their third-line center spot. The Capitals need to be better on the penalty kill heading into the postseason, and a player who can fill in many different roles would be an asset. They don't need someone who will record 20 points in the postseason alongside Ovechkin, but they need a depth forward who can play every forward position, chip in a clutch goal or offensive play, and be a rock defensively.

The Capitals will soon need to strike a deal before it's too late. Two of their best options, Trent Frederic and Jake Evans, have already been traded or decided to re-sign with their club. The Canadiens will likely be shopping Joel Armia after signing Evans, which could be the best option for Washington. They can also look at players like Scott Laughton or Brandon Tanev.

If the Capitals want to make a bigger splash, they can inquire about Brock Nelson. The Capitals must be careful about adding someone who will change the pecking order too much, but Nelson would likely fit into a role without too much fuss.

How much is too much for Washington?

The vibes are high in Washington. Surprisingly, they are one of the best teams in the league, and their captain is chasing an “unbreakable” record. The Capitals expected this season to be low on wins and hoped Ovechkin's chase would put buttocks in seats. However, the roster had other plans, as they have miraculously changed their fortunes this season and look like a Stanley Cup favorite.

This year's trade deadline will be different, as it won't be the tear down we saw last season when they traded Evgeny Kuznetsov, Anthony Mantha, and Joel Edmundson. Washington must fill some holes to increase their chances of chasing the Stanley Cup, but they should be cautious about overcomplicating things.

When a team has grown together as the Capitals have done this season, you don't want to change the roster makeup completely. It's evident when watching this team that the chemistry and will to play for each other is high, and bringing in some different styles and egos could change the team's complexion. General manager Chris Patrick knows he has a unique situation this season, and he told the assembled media that recently.

“I think it's going to be a balance of, are there ways to improve our team versus risking over-tinkering with what's been a pretty good group so far this year,” Patrick said. “We'll kind of evaluate all of the options and weigh it against what we currently have, and go from there.”

The last thing Patrick wants to do is mess with the team and see them falter heading into the playoffs. We've seen it happen to good teams before, and the Capitals are the most in danger of that being a nightmare scenario this season.