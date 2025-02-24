LeBron James isn't the only one aging like fine wine in the pro-team sports scene in North America. Don't forget about the Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin, who is hot on the heels of Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL record for most career goals.

On Sunday, the three-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner found the back of the net three times against Gretzky's former team, the Edmonton Oilers, to move just 13 goals away from shattering the “Great One's” record of 894 goals.

The 39-year-old Ovechkin scored his 880th goal in the league in the second period of the Oilers game off of the assists from Dylan Strome and Aliaksei Protas to extend the Capitals' lead to 3-1. “The Great Eight” lit the lamp again for his 881st career NHL goal with just under three minutes left in the period with Jakob Chychrun assisting. His 882nd goal with the game was virtually decided, with Ovechkin sending one in — empty net style.

At this point, it's no longer a question about whether Alex Ovechkin can break Gretzky's record. It's more about whether he can supplant Gretzky before the end of the 2024-25 NHL regular season.

Ovechkin was asked after the Oiler game if he could score 13 more goals within the next 25 Washington outings and simply responded to it by saying he is approaching things “game by game,” (h/t ESPN).

Alex Ovechkin breaking the record is a foregone conclusion

One can make a strong case that Ovechkin would have already been wearing the all-time scoring crown a long time ago if not for the 2004-05 NHL lockout and if the COVID-19 pandemic never occurred. It's also worth noting that the Russian superstar missed 16 games earlier this campaign due to a leg injury. In any case, Ovechkin has a clear sight of Gretzky's mark.

Another hat trick soon should further increase Ovechkin's chances of breaking the record before the start of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. He now has two hat tricks this season, with his first torching the Vegas Golden Knights back in November. Ovechkin, who has six goals and three assists so far in February and 29 goals and 17 helpers on the season, can add to his totals this coming Tuesday when the Calgary Flames visit Washington.