The Winnipeg Jets will be fighting for their playoff survival when they take the ice at the American Airlines Center in Dallas Saturday night. They will have high-scoring center Mark Scheifele in the lineup in the key game, according to Winnipeg head coach Scott Arniel (h/t Sportsnet).

Scheifele learned that his father died on Friday night unexpectedly. After the report of Brad Scheifele's death became public, there was immediate speculation that his son might not play. However, Arniel said that Scheifele would be playing as a tribute to his father. The player reportedly told his coach that his father would want him to play under those circumstances.

Scheifele had a strong effort in Winnipeg's 4-0 victory over the stars in Game 5. He had a goal and an assist in the must-win game. Despite the victory, the Jets still trail the Stars by a 3-2 margin. Winnipeg had the best record in the league in the regular season, but the playoffs have been a struggle.

The Jets needed a near miracle in Game 7 of the first round to defeat the St. Louis Blues in overtime. Winnipeg scored two goals with the goaltender pulled to tie the score in the final seconds before winning in the extra session.

Road troubles have tormented Jets in the playoffs

The Jets have lost all of their road playoff games to this point in the postseason. If they can't win in Dallas Saturday night, Scheifele and the Jets will see their season come to an end.

Scheifele has potted four goals and 10 points for the Jets in the postseason. He had 11 game-winning goals during the regular season and that led the NHL.

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said the organization was supporting Scheifele in any way it could and did not pressure him to play.

“As an organization we're doing everything we can to support him and give his family our most sincere condolences. And obviously we ask that everybody respect his and their privacy at this time,” Cheveldayoff said (Via ESPN).