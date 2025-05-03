ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The St. Louis Blues will meet the Winnipeg Jets in Game 7 of the First Round on Sunday at the Canada Life Centre. One team advances and one team goes home as we continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds series with a Blues-Jets Game 7 prediction and pick.

The Blues defeated the Jets 5-2 in Game 6 to bring this series to a winner-takes-all showdown. Initially, the Blues took the lead early, thanks to a goal by Philip Broberg. Cole Perfetti tied it up on a power-play goal. However, things fell apart as the Blues scored three goals within three minutes to help widen the gap.

Here are the odds of the Blues-Jets Game 7 Stanley Cup playoffs courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Blues-Jets Game 7 Odds

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-220)

Moneyline: +128

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+176)

Moneyline: -154

Over: 5.5 (+152)

Under: 5.5 (-188)

How To Watch Blues vs. Jets Game 7 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: TBS, MAX, FDSM and Sportsnet

Why the Blues Will Cover the Spread/Win

The Blues again responded in the face of adversity, piling on the goals in the second period to help distance the game. Overall, they played outstanding hockey and showcased how good they could be. Now, if they could only figure it out on the road, it would help them advance to the Second Round, where a date with the Colorado Avalanche or Dallas Stars would be waiting. But first, the Blues need to get it done here, in a hostile environment in Manitoba.

Despite nearly everything going right, it was again a quiet night for Jordan Kyrou, who has been held off the scoresheet for three games in a row. Yet, the Blues still made up for it, with scoring from other places. Just one week after Cam Fowler's five-point explosion in Game 3, he added a goal to help the Blues add to their lead. The Blues got scoring from other people. Notably, Alexey Toropchenko had a goal and an assist, along with Broberg. Meanwhile, Radek Faska had two helpers.

Jordan Binnington was efficient, making 21 saves while allowing just two goals. The defense went 4 for 6 on the penalty kill. They also leveled 36 hits while blocking 15 shots.

The Blues will cover the spread if Kyrou can contribute to the cause and lead the Blues with some scoring, while the secondary lines continue to produce. Then, the defense must cover the angles and not allow easy shots.

Why the Jets Will Cover the Spread/Win

Mark Scheifele did not play in Game 6, and there are concerns about his availability in Game 7. Sadly, his prescience was felt as the Jets struggled to mount any offense. Kyle Connor had an assist to help, but he needs to do more. Alarmingly, the Jets could not score on even strength, tallying both their goals on the power play. The Jets only had 23 shots in this game. Furthermore, they won 58 percent of the faceoffs, and could not do much with it.

Connor Hellebuyck was shaky again, and there are concerns about whether he has what it takes to rise to the level of his regular-season performance that will likely give him the Vezina. Additionally, his defense was not great in front of him. While they killed off six penalties, they also allowed five even-strength goals, including three within three minutes in the second period. The Jets also laid out 40 hits and blocked just nine hits. Unfortunately, this was not enough, and the defense must play better in front of Hellebuyck.

The Jets will cover the spread if Connor can raise his game and help power the Jets, while the other lines find the puck and set up good shots at the net. Then, the defense must block shots, and Hellebuyck needs to channel his elite skills to carry the Jets to the next round.

Final Blues-Jets Game 7 Prediction & Pick

Last season, three playoff series went to Game 7, with the home team winning twice. Coincidentally, the last time the Blues played a Game 7 was in 2019, when they won it on the road at the TD Garden to claim their first and only championship. The Jets last played a Game 7 in 2018, defeating the Nashville Predators to advance to the Western Conference Final.

This will be interesting. So far, the home team has won every game. Will that be the case again? I think it will. Despite the Blues looking unbeatable at home, they have looked mortal in Winnipeg. I could see another ‘white out' as the Jets find their strength behind the energy of their crowd and defeat the Blues while covering the spread.

Final Blues-Jets Game 7 Prediction & Pick: Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+176)