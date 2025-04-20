Kyle Connor hopes to be part of the solution for a Winnipeg Jets team that many label as chokers. It has been a couple of successful regular seasons for the Jets since relocating from Atlanta, but they can't seem to get over the hump in the playoffs.

This year, the Jets got a good start on changing that with a massive comeback victory over the St. Louis Blues in Game 1. In the process, Kyle Connor tied a franchise record for game-winning playoff goals.

The Jets share their franchise history with the Atlanta Thrashers, but it was a former Jet that Connor tied. Former teammate Paul Stastny was alone in first place with four overtime game-winning goals, but Connor joined him with his deciding goal with a little over a minute and a half remaining. It was also the latest playoff go-ahead goal in the Jets/Thrashers franchise history.

Successful season for Kyle Connor and the Jets

Connor's 97 points this season were a new career high. They beat his previous mark of 93, which he set in 2021-22. It was also his second-most productive scoring season, as he recorded 41 goals in 82 games. The mark put him seventh in the league, among a logjam of players in the 41-45 goal range.

The Jets also ran away with the Presidents' Trophy, owning a record of 56-22-4. The next-closest team was the Washington Capitals, sitting five points back with 111. Winning that award isn't always a good thing, as plenty of teams have fallen victim to the “Presidents' Trophy curse.” However, the Jets got a good start in the 2025 playoffs.

The Jets' Game 1 wasn't perfect. They fell behind early and tried to battle back for most of the game. Alex Iafallo finally tied the game with a little over 10 minutes remaining in the third period, before Connor iced the game with his record-breaking tally. It was a shaky start for Connor Hellebuyck, but he eventually proved why he is the Vezina Trophy front-runner and a candidate for the league's MVP.

The Jets hope to ride the momentum into Monday when they host the Blues in Game 2.