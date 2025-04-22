The Winnipeg Jets have a good reason to celebrate right now. Winnipeg is up 2-0 in their playoff series against the St. Louis Blues, after a 2-1 win on Monday. It's the first time in three playoff appearance seasons that Winnipeg has gone up 2-0 in a series, per the Associated Press.

“I don’t know if it’s a mental boost, but we’re aware of it coming into it,” Jets winger Kyle Connor said. “I think over the past couple of years, this group is motivated.

“We talked about it over the offseason, we preached about it all year, it’s in this room. Everybody needs to be better, bear down, it’s dragging everybody into the fight. Yeah it’s a second win, but we’re not resting here. We’ve got a long ways to go.”

The Jets have been one of the best offensive teams in the NHL this season. Winnipeg looks to keep the offense going as it continues its playoff run.

The Jets are on the doorstep of knocking out the Blues

Winnipeg has been a very well-balanced hockey club this season. The Jets have forced well over 270 goals, while allowing fewer than 200.

The Jets are hoping to rely on that balance to advance to the Stanley Cup Final. Winnipeg has disappointed in the last few seasons, as the Jets bowed early in the playoffs. That seems different now, as the club is looking strong in this series against the Blues.

“This is all (about) Game 3 now,” Jets coach Scott Arniel said. “We’ll do our postgame work tomorrow or over the next couple of days here. The guys know how hard it is, now.”

The Jets certainly have the respect of their opponents, as they have taken control of the series.

“Winnipeg has made one more play than us. Both games,” Blues coach Jim Montgomery said. “Shots are dead even, so they’re just making one more play, and their best players are making them.”

The Jets and Blues play again on Thursday in Game 3. Winnipeg has yet to win a Stanley Cup as a franchise.