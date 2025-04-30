The Winnipeg Jets are set to welcome back a key offensive weapon as forward Gabriel Vilardi returns to the lineup for Game 5 of their Western Conference matchup against the St. Louis Blues. Sidelined since March 23 with an upper-body injury, Vilardi has been cleared to play and will rejoin the top line as the series shifts back to Winnipeg with both teams tied at the series.

His return comes at a critical juncture in the series and could provide the spark the Jets need to take the lead. During the regular season, Vilardi posted career highs with 27 goals, 34 assists, and 61 points in 71 games. His scoring touch and ability to control play in the offensive zone made him one of Winnipeg’s most valuable contributors.

He skated in a regular jersey for the fourth straight day during practice on Tuesday, on the top line with center Mark Scheifele and left-wing Kyle Connor, as well as on the first power-play unit. His reintegration into those key roles indicates the coaching staff’s confidence in his readiness and immediate importance.

Vilardi’s presence could provide a major boost to a Jets power play that has struggled to find consistency. Statistically, the team’s offfensive numbers are stronger with him in the lineup, particularly in man-advantage situations where his vision and positioning have often created scoring chances.

Beyond the stats, Vilardi adds poise and structure to a lineup that will be under pressure in front of a home crowd. Winnipeg will be looking to take advantage of the momentum his return brings as they face a determined Blues squad.

If Vilardi can regain form quickly, his return may shift the balance of the series in favor of the Jets—making him a player to watch in what promises to be a pivotal Game 5 since the series is tied 2-2.