The Winnipeg Jets are headed to the Stanley Cup Playoffs with the Presidents' Trophy in hand. While they need to conquer their demons from last year's disastrous defeat, they have high expectations. This offseason could be a big one in Winnipeg, with Nikolaj Ehlers hitting free agency. But the Jets have taken one of the biggest defenders off the free-agent board, giving Neal Pionk a six-year contract extension,

“Winnipeg signs Neal Pionk to a 6x7M AAV extension,” Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported. The Jets later confirmed the news, announcing the contract on social media.

Takin' Care Of Business? YOU BETCHA! pic.twitter.com/rlJ1gfjHgw — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 17, 2025

Pionk started his career as an undrafted free agent with the New York Rangers. After two years there, he was traded to the Jets as part of the Jacob Trouba deal. He has played 435 games over six seasons while in Winnipeg, with his role increasing each season. Now, he is getting paid like a second-pair defender and can fill that role.

The Jets have a solid defensive core that is lifted heavily by Connor Hellebuyck in goal. He has won his second straight Jennings Trophy already and is likely to clinch his second straight Vezina Trophy. That combination has lifted them to consecutive Central Division titles.

While the playoffs await, the Jets got some business done. Now, they start preparing for the St Louis Blues in the first round, which starts on Saturday. The whiteout crowd should be rocking on Saturday afternoon as they try to put previous playoff failures behind them.

Despite having the best goalie in the world, the Jets have a reason to be afraid of the goalie across the way. Jordan Binnington outdueled Hellebuyck in the 4 Nations Face-Off in February. With Pionk in Winnipeg for the foreseeable future, it would be great to see playoff improvements this week.

The Jets and Blues square off in Game 1 on Saturday at 6 p.m. Eastern.