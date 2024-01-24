Five members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior team are in legal trouble. A year after the London Police filed an application with the Ontario Court of Justice regarding sexual assault allegations, the five players have now been told to surrender to the London Police Services, per a report from Sportsnet with The Globe and Mail initially reporting.

‘Five players have been told by London Police Services to surrender in connection with allegations of a sexual assault in June 2018 on a woman by members of the 2018 Canadian World Junior hockey team, The Globe and Mail reported Wednesday. The players, who have not been charged, have been given an undisclosed deadline to report to London, Ont., police.'

Things took a turn in May 2022, when Hockey Canada paid a settlement to a woman after she was allegedly assaulted. The London Police released a brief statement but they said there is no other information being provided right now: “We are unable to provide an update at this time. When there is further information to share regarding this investigation, we will be in contact with media outlets.”

It has been a long back and forth with the case of this allegation, and things took another twist with the players now being told to surrender.

The players involved in the allegations case are unnamed, but rumors have swirled of a couple of potential players. One is Washington Senators reserve Alex Formenton, who was granted an indefinite leave of absence from Swiss club HC Ambri-Piotta, per Frank Seravalli. Another player is Philadelphia Flyers' Carter Hart. He also requested a leave on Tuesday, and the rumors are swirling about his involvement in this case. Both players were members of the Canadian World Junior 2018 team, but no names have been officially released by anybody as of yet.

On Wednesday morning, Flyers GM Danny Briere spoke about the incident but mentioned there will be no further comment at this time:

General Manager Danny Briere on Carter Hart and 2018 Team Canada News/Rumours: #LetsGoFlyers

This is a developing story, and it remains unclear what will happen to the players if they fail to report by the deadline. The NHL also has no further information at this time.

More information will be provided when it is made available.