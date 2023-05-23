Nick Cannon revealed which kid he spends the most time with. On a recent episode of The Jason Lee Podcast, Cannon said that out of all his children that his eight month old daughter Onyx Ice that he shares with LaNisha Cole is “probably the child that I spend the most time with.”

“I’m with her at least three times a week, for the full day. But I don’t put that out there in the media, social media [because] it’s not for them,” the Wild N’Out host revealed.

Cannon proudly said, “LaNisha and I have a super strong understanding and our co-parenting operation is so solid.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Masked Singer host said that LaNisha and her worked out a schedule that works for both of them.

“If you see me on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays, my daughter is right next to me, whether I’m on set,” he said of Onyx.

“I got a nursery in my office. I’m literally gonna leave here to make sure that I can spend the most time with her—not against all my other kids because all my other kids, they’re in school, they’re babies, as well as Onyx — but the fact that I appreciate that LaNisha gives me the respect enough to allow me to have, really, as equal amount of time as she does.”