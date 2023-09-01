Nicki Minaj does it again by making iTunes US history. She now has the most No. 1 songs on the platform under the category of rap.

The Queen of Rap certainly knows what she's doing as she continues to extend her record. With her latest release “Last Time I Saw You,” she topped the charts once more, marking her 39th song on iTunes that's been Top 1 (via Pop Base). This has been the first time since her release of “Super Freaky” in 2022.

“Last Time I Saw You” is a testament to Nicki Minaj's ability to stay relevant and innovative in a fast-paced industry. The song is a fusion of rap and R&B, showcasing her remarkable vocal range and lyrical skills. The production is both modern and classic, with catchy melodies and a memorable chorus that instantly hooks listeners.

Nicki Minaj's lyrics in “Last Time I Saw You” touch on themes of love, loss and nostalgia. The emotional depth of the song resonates with a wide range of listeners, making it relatable and memorable.

After a few days of teasing the new release with posts on Instagram, the pop icon finally dropped the song which has not only topped iTunes but also became the top trending topic on Twitter.

“Last Time I Saw You” is not just another hit song; it's a testament to Nicki Minaj's enduring talent and influence in the music industry. Her ability to evolve and remain relevant while staying true to her artistic roots is what sets her apart as a true icon.