Lil Uzi Vert recently opened up about how Nicki Minaj personally reached out to him when she discovered the title of his forthcoming album, “Pink Tape.” In an interview with GQ, the Philadelphia native revealed that Minaj questioned him about naming the album “Pink Tape” without reaching out to her first, as the color pink has been one of her signature aesthetics since the early days of her career, Vibe reports.

Uzi admitted that he immediately recognized his oversight and assured Minaj that he would rectify the situation. “Nicki hit me up like, ‘How you going to drop an album called Pink Tape and you know pink is my thing?'” he said. “I was like, ‘Oh, no. You're right. I'm going to send this over right now.' And I sent it to her right there.”

As a result of this conversation, Uzi and Nicki collaborated on the track “Endless Fashion” for the album. The song samples Eiffel 65's 1998 euro-dance hit “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” and marks their third collaboration to date.

Nicki Minaj has been associated with the color pink throughout her career, with three of her four albums having the word “pink” in the title. She recently announced that her upcoming LP will be titled “Pink Friday 2,” although she pushed back the release date to November 17th after initially planning for an October release.

This isn't the first time Uzi and Minaj have worked together. In 2016, Uzi made a guest appearance alongside Minaj and Meek Mill on the latter's track “Froze,” and the following year, Nicki dropped a verse on the remix of Uzi's hit single “The Way Life Goes.”

Their musical collaborations have also translated to live performances, with Uzi surprising the audience during Minaj's set at the Made In America festival in 2018. In return, Nicki joined Uzi onstage during his headlining Rolling Loud performance in 2022.