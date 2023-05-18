Lady Gaga posted a TikTok earlier dancing to Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s song Princess Diana. The song, of course, Lady Gaga said she loved. In the video, she was wearing Haus Labs lipstick, and showing off her favorite products of theirs. Minaj, however, had a different response.

During the video, Gaga dances along to Nicki Minaj’s verse on the Princess Diana track: “I-I-I be eatin’ my spinach/ They tried to clone my image/ They burned they London Bridges/ None of them b****es British.” The whole time, she looked beautiful, totally killing the TikTok game. Minaj agreed.

Minaj took to Instagram, reposting Gaga’s TikTok with the word “GAGGGG!!!!!!” over top. The comment obviously punned on Gaga’s name, and left people wondering what more it could mean. Someone on twitter commented, “Omg what’s happening.” However, the comment was definitely used in a positive way, encouraging Gaga.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The positive comment left others wondered about the possibility of a collaboration. Both of them have similar outrageous styles, and the musical pairing would definitely be interesting. It could be a teaser to test the waters. We definitely support this collaboration.

Nicki Minaj has always had Lady Gaga’s support. She’s always publicly said that Minaj is an idol of hers. The Princess Diana track debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 last month. It also became the first ever number one on Hot Rap Songs by two women and has been used in hundreds of thousands of other TikToks. Gaga supports women, and what better way could there be?