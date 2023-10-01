Nicki Minaj, the rap superstar known for her electrifying performances and chart-topping hits, has sent her fans into a frenzy with the long-awaited announcement of the release date for “Pink Friday 2.” But that's not all – Minaj has also revealed an exciting surprise that has her dedicated fan base buzzing with excitement.

The original “Pink Friday” album, released in 2010, was a monumental success that catapulted Nicki Minaj into stardom. With hits like “Super Bass” and “Moment 4 Life,” the album became an instant classic in the hip-hop and pop music landscape. Now, more than a decade later, Minaj is ready to take her fans on a new journey with “Pink Friday 2.”

In Minaj's recent TikTok post, she casually greets everyone with the album's release date. “Pink Friday 2, comes out on November 17, 2023,” the rapper said. “I would just like to say, thanks in advance.”

The release date is enough to make any Barb (the name of Nicki Minaj's fans) go crazy but apparently, that isn't the only thing in store for us. Nicki reveals that there will be a little surprise that people can look forward to in the Fridays to come before the album drops.

While pre-saving “Pink Friday 2” is now possible, Nicki mentions “I am going to make every Friday from now until the album comes out especially Pink Friday by giving special things,” she says. “I can't say what they are but every Friday is going to be pink Friday.”

As Nicki Minaj prepares to drop ‘Pink Friday 2,' her fans are counting down the days and eagerly anticipating what promises to be a thrilling musical journey. With her track record of delivering chart-topping hits and memorable performances, there's no doubt that this surprise-packed album will once again cement her status as one of the most influential and celebrated artists in the industry.