Nicolas Cage, like many of his choice of roles, is interesting. If any further proof was needed, perhaps recent comments about his earliest childhood memories will do the trick.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Cage said, “Let me think. Listen, I know this sounds really far out and I don’t know if it’s real or not, but sometimes I think I can go all the way back to in-utero and feeling like I could see faces in the dark or something,” he said. “I know that sounds powerfully abstract, but that somehow seems like maybe it happened.”

He continued, “Now that I am no longer in utero, I would have to imagine it was perhaps vocal vibrations resonating through to me at that stage. That’s going way back, so I don’t know. That comes to mind.” After Colbert jokingly said “You’re Nic Cage — who am I to say you don’t remember being in utero?” to which Cage concluded, “I don’t even know if I remember being in utero, but that thought has crossed my mind.”

While it sounds like Nicolas Cage may have watched Beau is Afraid one too many times (just look up the opening shots if you haven’t seen it), I wouldn’t expect much less from one of Hollywood’s most versatile and unique actors. Cage saw a soft revival of his career with Pig in 2021, which brought him back to dramatic acting in a really powerful role, and he then played himself in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, poking fun at his own career with Pedro Pascal. Most recently, he was seen in the vampire film Renfield, in which he played Dracula.