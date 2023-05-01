Just when you thought they were done casting the upcoming Gladiator sequel, more names are added to this A-list project. Pedro Pascal of The Mandalorian and The Last of Us is the latest to join the ensemble.

Deadline’s Justin Kroll reported that Pascal is in final negotiations to join the star-studded cast of Gladiator 2 — Ridley Scott’s follow-up to his film from 2000.

That means that Pascal will join the likes of the aforementioned Mescal, Denzel Washington, Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn, and a returning Connie Nielsen.

Pedro Pascal is one of the biggest names in Hollywood at the moment, making this a big get for an already big production. Pascal was last seen in The Last of Us for HBO but rose to fame thanks to a recurring role in Game of Thrones and the titular one in The Mandalorian for Disney+. In 2020, he played the role of Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984 and starred opposite Nicolas Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent for Lionsgate around this time last year. He also starred in Pedro Almodovar’s Strange Way of Life, a new short film, opposite Ethan Hawke. The short film will hold its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival before being distributed by Sony Pictures Classics later this year. Pascal will also star in Drive Away Dolls from Ethan Cohen later this fall as well.

The first Gladiator film was a smash hit and grossed over $400 million during its theatrical run. It also was nominated for a dozen Academy Awards — including a Best Picture win.