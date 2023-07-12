Nicolas Cage plays a beach bum in a new action flick titled The Retirement Plan. The upcoming film recently got a release date and trailer.

Deadline exclusively broke the trailer and release date of The Retirement Plan. The film will be released on August 25 in the United States via Falling Forward Films and Productivity Media.

The Retirement Plan's synopsis, per Deadline, reads: “In The Retirement Plan, when Ashley (Ashley Greene) and her young daughter Sarah (Thalia Campbell) get caught up in a criminal enterprise that puts their lives at risk, she turns to the only person who can help – her estranged father Matt (Nicolas Cage), a retired beach bum. Their reunion is fleeting as they are soon tracked down by crime boss Donnie (Jackie Earle Haley) and his lieutenant (Ron Perlman). The bad guys get more than they bargained for because Matt is not the wacky character he appears to be. ”

The trailer for the film opens with the young Sarah confronting her grandfather (Cage). She reports that her mother is in trouble — we then see her being held hostage by some villainous figures played by Haley and Perlman. We then see Cage, even at his current age, kick their butts and is killing “everybody,” as Perlamn's character reports as he attempts to save his family. While Cage is seen beating up anyone with a face in the trailer, it ends with him offering his granddaughter some more syrup in a surprisingly cute moment.

Nicolas Cage was recently seen in Renfield in which he played Dracula and was also in a straight-to-VOD Western titled The Old Way.

The Retirement Plan will be released on August 25.