Los Angeles Lakers' star LeBron James is continuing his attack on the record books, recently breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's for most minutes played in the regular season with 57,477 minutes already under his belt. Furthermore, he's been expanding his illustrious signature sneaker line with the newest Nike LeBron 22 and recently partnering with Monopoly for a special edition shoe, we'll see a separate “Mogul” colorway hit the shelves in the coming weeks.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Nike LeBron 22 is the latest in the second-longest running signature series in Nike's history, only second to that of the great Michael Jordan. Each year, LeBron James is able to reinvent himself as a player to match the nuances of the league and his signature shoes have followed suit in the same manner.

Following the “Monopoly” release and an upcoming mismatched “Christmas” iteration, the newest “Mogul” colorway will pay tribute to LeBron's entrepreneurial spirit and ability to create generational wealth for him and his family.

Nike LeBron 22 “Mogul”

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The newest Nike LeBron 22 comes in its typical dual-colorway scheme, utilizing black and white tones to create a clean ensemble. The black uppers are done in sueded and textured material while the white inside panels are done in smooth white leather. Glittered gold piping is seen throughout the entirety of the shoe, giving them a regal feel and tying into the Mogul theme.

We also see LeBron's logo done in gold throughout as the shoes feature speckled gold laces to match. The outsoles of the shoe are also mismatched half-black and half-white to emphasize the duality of the colorway. All in all, this is one of the cleaner Nike LeBron 22 colorways we've seen this year and these should be a staple for the “King” on the court.

The Nike LeBron 22 “Mogul” will release January 1, 2025 for a retail tag of $180. They are expected to drop on Nike SNKRS app and will come in full sizing, so don't hesitate to grab your pair and fulfill those last-minute Christmas wishes.