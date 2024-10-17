With the recent announcement from Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and sponsor Nike unveiling the newest Nike LeBron 22, upcoming pairs are already making their rounds through the sneaker community. The upcoming NBA season set to be James' most memorable yet as he plays alongside son Bronny James, but there's cause for celebration with exclusive editions of the LeBron 22 on the horizon.

The Nike LeBron 22 is set to debut on November 1, 2024 and we can expect the colorways to keep flowing throughout the Lakers' NBA season. As the father of a family, James is no stranger to a heated game of Monopoly around the table. For his upcoming collaboration with Hasbro, we'll see Monopoly money and high property values grace the newest signature model.

Nike LeBron 22 “Monopoly”

Right from the jump, we see a special custom Nike shoebox resembling that of a Monopoly game board. LeBron James' signature logos and designs are etched into the background to complement the special paper with Monopoly Money all over it. The Monopoly money theme reaches its apex throughout the entire uppers of the shoe in a multi-colored pattern.

Further details include soft green piping throughout the uppers and silver Nike Swooshes to resemble the game pieces used by players. We see light pink throughout the sockliner, tongue, and laces tying in nicely with the gum and soft purple outsoles. Finally, special Nike Monopoly logos are featured on the tongue as well as the inner midfoot panels of the shoes.

Another follow pair surfaced with the theme of the “Boardwalk” property, which is one of the most valuable properties throughout the board game. This pair features a stunning blue monochromatic look with etched designs throughout the upper. We see gold piping and a jeweled Nike Swoosh accompanying a Monopoly tag to signify the collaboration. Of the two pairs, we can definitely see LeBron James rocking this colorway on-court for the Lakers.

The Nike LeBron 22 “Monopoly” is expected to release November 19, 2024 for a retail tag of $200. Whether or not the shoes will release alongside each other is still to be determined, but don't miss out on your chance to own this unique collaboration. The shoes will release on Nike SNKRS app and very select Nike retailers.