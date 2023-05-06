Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

Nikola Jokic’s 30 points, 17 rebounds and 17 assists in Game 3 weren’t enough to give the Denver Nuggets a 3-0 series lead over the Phoenix Suns. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant were simply too good, combining to score 86 points on 56 field-goal attempts in Friday’s 121-114 victory. The Nuggets had no answers for the Suns’ dynamic duo.

“We know who we need to stop, but they’re talented players,” Nikola Jokic told reporters after the Nuggets lost Game 3. “They’re the problem. I will say they’re the two best scorers probably in the league right now, who can create a shot and who teams can send double-teams, send another body and they can still go and make tough shots.”

It was Booker who carried the Suns in the first quarter, scoring 18 of Phoenix’s 29 points. Booker was incredibly efficient, making 20 of his 25 field-goal attempts for 47 points in Game 3. Durant took over in the second quarter with 18 points of his own. Durant missed 19 of his 31 total shots, but he took 16 free throws and finished with 39 points.

Jokic and the Nuggets are well aware of how much the Suns must rely on Booker and Durant in order to beat Denver. Chris Paul is expected to miss at least one more game with a groin injury, and his status for the rest of the series is very much up in the air. Deandre Ayton only had four points in Game 3 and was on the bench in key minutes down the stretch.

The Nuggets outscored the Suns by five points with Jokic and Jamal Murray on the court. Denver’s tandem played 42 and 41 minutes, respectively.

No Suns player other than Booker and Durant scored more than seven points in Game 3.