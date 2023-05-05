David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Denver Nuggets have a commanding 2-0 lead in their second round NBA playoff series against the Phoenix Suns. They did what they were supposed to do in the first two games of the series which was defend homecourt. There’s a saying that says an NBA Playoffs series doesn’t officially start until a road team wins and the Nuggets are hoping to do just that with Game 3 looming. Road teams are often happy with a split during the first four games, but Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has something bigger in mind as per Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic. Jokic thinks the Nuggets can grab both games on the Suns homecourt and thus end the series.

"Why one?" Nikola Jokic when asked about stealing a win in Phoenix as #Nuggets are up 2-0 on #Suns going into Friday's Game 3 at Footprint Center. — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) May 4, 2023

Through the first two games of the series, Nikola Jokic has done his part in putting the Nuggets ahead, 2-0. In Game 1 Jokic finished with 24 points, 19 rebounds and five assists. In Game 2 Jokic finished with 39 points, 16 rebounds and five assists. He’s been the best player in this series and the main reason why the Nuggets are on the verge of Western Conference Finals appearance.

Throughout the playoffs, Jokic has been averaging 27.7 points per game, 13.9 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.1 steals with shooting splits of 49.3 percent shooting from the field, 46.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 74.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line. What stands out a lot is Jokic’s three point shooting. He’s taking about four attempts per game and shooting the best percentage from three in the playoffs that he’s shot for his career.

Jokic putting up these numbers will go a long way towards ending the series on the Suns homecourt.