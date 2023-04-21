Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

A recent advisory from the Nintendo Support account announced that Nintendo Switch owners may encounter battery problems that can render their console unplayable.

The tweet came from the Japanese Nintendo Support account. Translated to English using DeepL, it reads as follows:

Lithium-ion batteries built into game consoles and other devices can lose their charge if they are left uncharged or unused for too long.

They should be recharged once every six months.

Battery self-discharge is a common occurrence in batteries, especially lithium-based ones. As the Nintendo Switch uses a lithium-ion battery, it would be perfectly normal for the battery to discharge even when not in use. Why then would Nintendo Support tweet about something that happens normally? It could be that they were referring to a more serious issue.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The built-in Twitter translator translates the tweet in a different way:

Lithium-ion batteries built into game consoles may become unable to charge if left unused for a long period of time.

Please charge the battery once every six months.

This translation shows a more serious problem than just the battery losing its charge. The translation states that if the player does not charge their switch regularly, it could have battery problems. That problem was that the Switch would no longer charge. This is a much bigger problem than just having your battery drain on its own. After all, it could lead to the owner having to get a new battery.

It’s a good thing that Nintendo released this advisory at this time. One of the most anticipated Nintendo Switch games this year, The Legend Of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, is coming out next month. It would be a shame if a player bought the game, and was unable to play it because their battery gave out. As such, if you own a Switch, make sure to charge it regularly. Otherwise, you might find yourself unable to play when you want.

That’s all the information we have about the potential battery problem that could render a Nintendo Switch unplayable. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.