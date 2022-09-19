No Place for Bravery Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story

Fight through a beautiful, yet dangerous world to make your family whole once more. Keep reading to learn more about No Place for Bravery, its release date, gameplay, and story.

No Place for Bravery Release Date: September 22, 2022

No Place for Bravery releases on September 22, 2022, on the Nintendo Switch and PC.

No Place for Bravery gameplay

No Place for Bravery is a 2D top-down action role-playing game. The store page boasts to have a “brutal Sekiro-esque 2D combat.” That is to say, this game is very unforgiving. Do not let the 2D graphics of the game fool you. This game is very brutal, bloody, and difficult. Most of your time will be spent fighting various enemies, from your fellow men to giant monstrosities. The combat in this game is very Soulsborne-like. The player can attack enemies and block their attacks. They may also dodge them. A variety of weapons are also available to the player, allowing for varied gameplay styles.

It is important to remember, however, that this isn’t just a hack-and-slash game. Like with any Soulsborne game, the player must also learn their enemy’s attack patterns. Avoiding attacks is a must in Soulsborne games, so it only follows that it is also a must here. Avoiding attacks lessens the times the player has to heal or worse restart from a previous checkpoint. This game will not babysit the player, so they must enter this game prepared to die quite a lot.

When you’re not off dying, however, you can explore the hauntingly beautiful landscapes of No Place for Bravery. Exploration is another important aspect of this game, as you will be traveling the land to fulfill your mission. The player will meet various other characters, both allies, and foes. You will not be alone in your journey across this grotesque land.

No Place for Bravery story

The story follows Thorn, an old warrior who decided to hang up his weapons and become a tavern keeper. Thorn is resolved to spend the rest of his life quietly, away from the war and fighting he had become accustomed to. This all changes, however, when Thorn sees the entity responsible for his daughter’s abduction all those years ago. Once more, Thorn picks up his arms. With the company of Phid, his disabled foster son, Thorn travels the land once more in search of his long-lost daughter.

For more gaming news, click here.