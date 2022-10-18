The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are not performing as well as many expected them to be despite Tom Brady returning for another season, as they have now lost three of four games. Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger knows that the current Buccaneers situation is far from ideal for an all-time great like Brady, who struggled in the pocket in Week 6’s 20-18 upset road loss to the Steelers.

Via Steelers Depot:

“Tom is the greatest. The Super Bowl rings show it, It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there. Maybe it was the pressure. He was getting hit. Whatever was going on… There is no way he is enjoying this. No way.”

Against the Steelers, Brady completed just 25-of-40 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown. While he avoided getting picked, Tom Brady was sacked twice for a loss of 14 yards and missed plenty of throws that obviously worked against the Buccaneers offense’s favor.

On paper, it appears that Tom Brady is getting great protection, with the Buccaneers ranking second overall in the NFL so far this season with a 3.52 percent offensive sack rate. However, it’s not been that great in reality on the field for the team’s offensive line, whose members got a taste of Tom Brady’s wrath on the sidelines during the Steelers game.

Favored in the preseason to win the NFC South division, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers can turn things around and prevent another two-game skid when they lock horns with the Carolina Panthers on the road this coming Sunday.