ha The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offense struggled in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers, failing to find the end zone during the Week 6 clash. Tom Brady was clearly fed up with the lack of protection he was receiving from Tampa’s offensive line, and the 45-year-old was seen exploding in an F-bomb-laden tirade on the sideline. Watch the veteran QB lose his cool and rip into his offensive linemen amid what was a disappointing first-half performance in Week 6.

Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line. pic.twitter.com/qBqjD7vfKg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

With just 45 seconds left in the second quarter, a frustrated Brady was seen shouting at his offensive line in a fit of rage.

Brady struggled in the first half, completing just 10-of-21 pass attempts for 110 yards. He was sacked twice but was under constant threat from the Steelers’ defensive line. Brady did not throw a touchdown or interception as the Buccaneers scored nine points courtesy of three field goals from Ryan Succop.

Clearly, Brady felt his protectors were in need of a wake-up call, and hopefully, his message gets through to the team ahead of the second half. Giving Brady enough time to operate under center is crucial for the Buccaneers, and he simply did not have that on Sunday during the first 30 minutes of the game.

The Buccaneers will look to find the end zone and ensure their quarterback stays upright as the game progresses, as Brady was far from pleased with their performance in the first half, falling behind 10-9 in Pittsburgh.

Heading into Week 6, Tom Brady had been sacked seven times on the season and never more than three times in a single game. Over the last two weeks, Brady was sacked just once as the Buccaneers’ offensive line held up their end of the bargain. That wasn’t the case in the first half against the Steelers.