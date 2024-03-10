This past Thursday, Norfolk State University alumnus Jawn Murray hosted the 14th Annual Salute HER Awards presented by Café Mocha in Harlem, New York. Murray hosted the event alongside radio host Angelique Perrin and hip-hop icon, Yo-Yo. Both Perrin and Yo-Yo are currently host on Café Mocha Radio alongside actress Loni Love.
The Salute HER Award is an award dedicated to honoring women who trailblazers in their field while also giving them their flowers while they are still here. This year’s Salute HER Awards took place in celebration of Women’s History Month as well as the 50th anniversary of WBLS-FM. The Salute HER Awards was created by Howard University alum and Miles Ahead Entertainment founder and CEO, Sheila Eldridge. Eldridge is also the creator and founder of the HBCU First LOOK Film Festival.
Seven inspirational women were honored during this year’s awards dinner. The year’s honorees were Ann Tripp, DeDe McGuire, Melba Wilson, Jotaka Eaddy, Flo Anthony, Commissioner Alicia Reece, and Melba Moore.
Before Murray was hosting award shows he was your average Norfolk State University student. Murray graduated from Norfolk State University with a degree in mass communications and has been thriving ever since. During his time at Norfolk State Murray earned himself an internship at WPGC 95.5 FM a radio station in his hometown of the DMV. He has worked with several different platforms including AOL’s Black Voices, The Tom Joyner Morning Show, TV One, and E! Entertainment. He even briefly co-hosted the daytime talk show The View.
Murray currently serves as the executive producer and commentator of the talk show, Sherri, hosted by actress and comedian Sherri Shepard.
You can watch Murray on Sherri weekdays on Fox.