Pretty soon, fans will be able to hear WWE stars Roman Reigns and CM Punk voice characters in Disney's Zootopia 2, which comes out on Nov. 26.

However, Reigns was not at the premiere of the movie on Thursday, Nov. 13. His manager, Nick LoPiccolo, responded to a fan on X, formerly Twitter, who asked why he wasn't there.

“Wasn't available,” LoPiccolo responded.

Meanwhile, Punk, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, was present, and he attended the red carpet. Zootopia 2 is his first role in a Disney movie.

Why wasn't WWE star Roman Reigns “available” for the Zootopia 2 premiere?

From a storyline perspective, it makes sense that Reigns wasn't at the Zootopia 2 premiere. His character is currently on a hiatus after his loss to Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel on Oct. 11.

Article Continues Below

More than likely, Reigns will be back in WWE soon to participate in the annual WarGames match at Survivor Series. He has been part of two of the last three WarGames matches since WWE introduced them on the main roster.

Given that Survivor Series is one of WWE's big four PLEs — along with the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam — Reigns will likely participate in the upcoming edition on Nov. 29.

Perhaps WWE didn't want Reigns to make a public appearance before his return to the ring. After all, Punk is currently active and the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. It's good publicity to have one of the faces of the company there.

Reigns and Punk will voice a team of Zebras who are cops. They will star in the animated sequel alongside the likes of Gennifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Ke Huy Quan, Andy Samberg, and Idris Elba. Not bad company.

Reigns is one of WWE's top draws. His 1,316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Champion was one of the longest reigns in company history. It ended at WrestleMania 40 at the hands of Cody Rhodes. With WrestleMania season approaching, expect Reigns to be back in full force soon.