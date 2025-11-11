After hosting the historic coaching matchup between Michael Vick and DeSean Jackson, the Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly interested in playing host to the MEAC clash again. Per a report by the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles are all in on the game becoming an annual matchup.

“The Philadelphia Eagles have shared that they look forward to the possibility of hosting another HBCU Classic in light of the success and popularity that last week’s game garnered at Lincoln Financial Field,” the Eagles shared in an exclusive quote provided to the Inquirer.

Delaware State University President Tony Allen has been leading the way in the conversations. The reason why the game was hosted at Lincoln Financial Field was largely due to Delaware State hosting this year's edition of the game. Per comments to the Inquirer, Allen knew that Delaware State's Alumni Stadium wouldn't be large enough for the number of fans that would come to see the matchup. Allen saw the game as a success.

“We all kind of agreed that if we filled that first bowl at the bottom of the stadium, which was somewhere [around] 28,000 people, that would be significant success for us,” Allen said in comments to the Inquirer. “So to land at 47,266 [people], with a college fair and a step show and a career fair, folks from across the HBCU ecosystem … it felt like a classic. It really did.

Following the game, Delaware State alumna and The Breakfast Club news correspondent Loren Lorosa reported that the game drew over $1 million in ticket revenue.

“I spoke to President Tony Allen, who's the president of Del State, last night, and he said, and we talked about it this morning, that the total in attendance ended up being 47,266 people per tickets sold and tthey made north of a million dollars last night, but they were still calculating as I'd spoke to them and all of that, you know, gets to go to the schools. They will look out for Norfolk State as well too.”

The financial success was the culmination of months of planning, which began when Jackson first mentioned his intention to host the event. On his podcast, The 25/10 Show with LeSean “Shady” McCoy, Jackson expressed his desire to see the first coaching matchup between him and Vick take place in a large venue like Lincoln Financial Field. The game was initially scheduled for November 1st but was moved to a Thursday evening matchup.

“But it's crazy because we play them November 1st. I'm trying to get that game at The Linc,”

The event attracted massive attention, attracting fans from around the country as well as celebrities such as Cam Newton and Meek Mill. Making the game an annual tradition, especially with the prospects of both teams getting stronger in the coming years, will definitely be a great move to continue the success of the first edition.