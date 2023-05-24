David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The transfer portal has changed the college basketball landscape forever. Each offseason it seems like more and more players add their names to the portal in search of another home. It’s almost become like a free agency for college basketball. This offseason, several big names have already switched jerseys. With the summer barely set to begin, there are a few notable names still left in the portal. One of those names is off the market, however. Former NC State point guard Diamond Johnson took to social media to announce her transfer portal decision to join the Norfolk State Spartans.

Diamond Johnson was one of the top point guards available in the transfer portal. It’s a huge pickup for Norfolk State who are the reigning MEAC champions. The Spartans made the NCAA Tournament for only the second time in school history and fell to South Carolina in the opening round of March Madness.

Johnson arrives at Norfolk State having played the last two seasons at North Carolina State. During her first year at NC State as a college sophomore, Johnson was named the ACC Sixth Player of the Year as well as being named an All-ACC Honorable Mention. Last year as a junior, Johnson averaged 12.3 points per game, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals with shooting splits of 41.6 percent shooting from the field, 36.2 percent shooting from the three-point line and 87 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

After coming off the bench during her first season at NC State, Johnson moved into the starting lineup last year. She began her college career at Rutgers as a five-star recruit and one of the top ranked players by ESPN in the 2020 class.