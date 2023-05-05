Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The LSU Tigers women’s basketball team is having the quite the offseason through the transfer portal. After winning a National Championship, they went out and added Hailey Van Lith. Now, they have brought in another dominant player, as DePaul star Aneesah Morrow is joining the Tigers.

ANEESAH MORROW IS JOINING THE LSU TIGERS 😮 Morrow last season with DePaul: 25.7 PPG and 12.2 RPG pic.twitter.com/mKw74yTIKw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 5, 2023

Adding a player that averaged 25.7 points and 12.2 rebounds per game to this LSU women’s basketball squad is an unreal move. Bringing in Van Lith to go alongside Angel Reese already made them contenders to return to the National Championship. With Aneesah Morrow now in the fold, this looks like it could be a generational team.

The LSU women’s team was thrust into the national spotlight after an incredible run in the NCAA Tournament, headlined by Angel Reese and her star power. After the tournament, Reese did an incredible job of showing the world the power in being yourself, and immediately became a fan favorite across the women’s college game.

Morrow joins a team that the nation hopes to see rematch with Iowa and Caitlin Clark next season. Caitlin Clark was the star of the tournament, although she just didn’t have quite enough to get passed LSU. With the additions of Morrow and Van Lith, Clark will certainly have her work cut out for her if they meet next season.

It will be interesting to see how quickly the three LSU stars mesh next season, as not everyone will be able to dominate the ball. Hailey Van Lith is a point guard, so she will have the ball in her hands the most. Subsequently, it looks like Morrow and Reese will be battling for touches.