Junior College transfer Jaden Daniels is slated to make his Norfolk State debut this season. The sophomore Quarterback is reported to be starting for the Spartans this Saturday during the MEAC/SWAC Challenge in place of senior All-MEAC quarterback Otto Kuhns. Khuns takes a backseat in Saturday's Week 0 contest due to an unspecified NCAA ruling per reporting from Virginian Pilot reporter Michael Sauls.

“Kuhns will miss the first four games of the year due to an NCAA ruling,”

Kuhns is coming off a season with some high showings for the Spartans, he recorded two-season high passing touchdown games against Hampton and North Carolina A&T. He also added another 1,000 yard passing season just 174 yards short of last season. He was also named to the 2024 Black College Football Player of the Year Award Watch List.

Daniels had a similar season at Garden City Community College. The sophomore played in eight games for the broncbusters before transferring to Norfolk State. He completed 120 passes out of 210 throwing for 1,282 yards and nine touchdowns. Daniels also completed 57% of his passes on the year.

Head Coach Dawson Odums spoke about his decision in a quote obtained by The Virginian-Pilot stated, “I think it’s a good opportunity for him, and we’re just looking forward to see what that looks like come game day.”

With the current state of the Virginia football program finishing the season 3-8 and 1-4 in conference play, Daniels can use this opportunity to showcase he has what it takes to win.

The Spartans have not won more than five football games since 2021 and must seize the opportunity to win games against struggling programs on their schedule, such as Sacred Heart and Delaware State, who had a combined record of 3-19 last season.

But, they must get past the defending Celebration Bowl champion Florida A&M Rattlers. FAMU has undergone several changes since last December, but will still prove to be a formidable opponent in this season's opening game.

The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge between Florida A&M and Norfolk State is slated to kick off on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ABC.