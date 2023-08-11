A recent study finds that North Carolina A&T has a major impact on the state of North Carolina. The 36-page study published by the North Carolina A&T finds that the institution has a $2.4 billion dollar impact on the state, up from under $1.5 billion dollars in the 2017-2018 school year. The number was calculated based on data that pertains to enrollment growth, increased university expenditures, the number of A&T alumni that work in North Carolina as well as visitor and student spending. The study was producedWillie A. Deese College of Business & Economics professors Dr. Cephas Naanwaab and Alfredo Romero.

“One of their most important conclusions acknowledges that A&T’s greatest economic impact comes from its alumni and the knowledge, creativity, imagination, and entrepreneurship they bring to positions around the state,” North Carolina A&T Chancellor Dr. Harold L. Martin Sr. said in an article about the findings on EducationNC.

Dr. Naanwabb and Dr. Romero conclude in the study that the success of North Carolina A&T alumni contributes heavily to the productivity of state businesses.

“Talented professionals make capital more productive, too (e.g., buildings, production facilities, equipment). The employers of [A&T] alumni enjoy the fruits of this increased productivity in the form of additional non-labor income (i.e., higher profits).”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A&T is currently the largest HBCU in the nation, enrolling 13,500 students. US News & World Report ranks the institution as the 3rd best public HBCU and tied for 9th best HBCU in the nation in its latest rankings published in 2022. North Carolina A&T aims to be recognized R1-Very High Research Activity institution. The designation could increase the economic impact of the institution to between $2.43 billion and $3.02 billion, per Dr. Harold L. Martin's summary of the findings.

“Under three different scenarios, each of which would result in A&T earning that rating, the university’s economic impact would increase to somewhere between $2.43 billion and $3.02 billion, the authors write.”

You can read the report in its entirety here. The institution starts fall semester classes on August 23rd.