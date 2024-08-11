On August 7th, the institution announced that tickets for the football game against Hampton University, or as some may say the real “HU” are already sold out. The announcement came during last year's homecoming celebrations. The Aggies will face off against the Hampton Pirates, their Coastal Athletic Association rivals, on October 19 at 1 p.m. at Truist Stadium. A limited number of additional tickets for A&T students will be available later, with details to be shared through student emails.

Beyond the game, N.C. A&T’s homecoming is celebrated for its week-long festivities, embodying its renowned title, GHOE, also known as “Greatest Homecoming on Earth.” This iconic event captures the essence of North Carolina A&T's homecoming week, bringing together students, alumni, and friends for a week filled with unforgettable moments that showcase Aggie pride.

North Carolina A&T's homecoming has long been celebrated for its incredible lineup of big-name artists and celebrities during its concert. Over the years, this annual event has featured legendary performers including Ice Cube, T.I., Kelly Rowland, J. Cole, and Tupac Shakur. Last year’s festivities continued this impressive tradition, with standout performances at the homecoming concert from Summer Walker, Lil Durk, and Coco Jones.

The remarkable history of N.C. A&T’s homecoming was highlighted by David Kimbro, who was the Student Government Association vice president in 2017. In quotes obtained by Yes Weekly, Kimbro emphasized that “North Carolina A&T's homecoming has been unparalleled.” He added, “In 1999, it was dubbed the ‘Greatest Homecoming on Earth,' and ‘G.H.O.E' tends to trend nationally on Twitter every year around this time.”