North Carolina A&T has announced that the next year's date for the homecoming known as GHOE is on October 19, 2024.

North Carolina A&T has officially announced the date of their highly anticipated homecoming game in 2024. Known as the “Greatest Homecoming on Earth,” this extraordinary event will captivate attendees on October 19th, 2024. The institution revealed the exciting news across its multiple social media platforms, creating a buzz among eager Aggies and the wider community.

The announcement holds great significance, especially considering that North Carolina A&T's 2023 homecoming festivities are currently underway, culminating in the homecoming game on November 4th against Towson University. The news of the earlier date has brought immense joy to many alumni who have long yearned for a homecoming celebration earlier in the year.

Finally at a decent time. Let me go ahead and get my hotel https://t.co/NKsT4Wy8dm — Jay (@BigBrovaJay) November 3, 2023

Let me gone head and mark the calendar now! https://t.co/VmWmPHo3ls — Reevers.Chris (@iReevers) November 3, 2023

North Carolina A&T is famous for its legendary homecoming celebration. Students eagerly anticipate the annual concert lineup, which has showcased some of the biggest names in Hip Hop and R&B. From Lil' Baby and Lil' Durk to Summer Walker and GloRilla, the past few years have been filled with unforgettable performances.

North Carolina A&T has a rich history of hosting captivating homecoming football matchups. One such memorable game took place last year against Campbell University, where the Aggies orchestrated an impressive comeback, ultimately securing a 45-38 victory. Attendance for these games is a major talking point, as the campus comes alive with the presence of thousands of visitors, students, parents, and alumni, all eager to partake in the festivities. The vibrant atmosphere and shared excitement make these events truly special.

Start making plans now to attend North Carolina A&T's homecoming next year and get ahead of the schedule!