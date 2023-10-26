The latest rankings from the ESPN Band of the Year committee dropped exclusively on HBCU Gameday and North Carolina A&T's Blue & Gold Marching Machine is now ranked #1. The rankings have been narrowed down to the top 10 bands with the Aggies jumping up from #2 to #1 since the last rankings were posted in September.

North Carolina A&T is ranked one in the categories of Musicality, Percussion, Picture and Drill/Design. The Blue & Gold Marching machine also ranks within the top five in the Drum Major and Auxiliaries categories. Following them at number two is Norfolk State's Spartan Legion. The Legion ranked second in Auxiliaries, third in musicality, second in percussion, and second in Picture/Drill, Design.

The top 10 list is below. To see a full breakdown, visit HBCU Gameday at this link.

ESPN Band Of The Year Top 10 Rankings

Source: HBCU Gameday

North Carolina A&T State University (Blue & Gold Marching Machine) Norfolk State University (Spartan Legion) Jackson State University (Sonic Boom Of The South) Texas Southern University (Ocean of Soul) Bethune-Cookman University (Marching Wildcats) Prairie View A&M University (Marching Storm) Southern University (Human Jukebox) Tennessee State University (Aristocrat of Bands) Florida A&M University (Marching 100) Alabama State University (Marching Hornets)

Bands that didn't make the top 10 but were in the top 15: Grambling State University (World Famed), Howard University (Showtime), University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (The Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South, Hampton University (Marching Force), South Carolina State University (Marching 101).

The next returns are slated to be released towards the end of November and will feature the top five bands ranked in the competition.