The inaugural ESPN Band of the Year rankings have been released, sparking significant reactions. We have our own thoughts on the new list and would like to share them. According to HBCU Gameday, the Division I Band Rankings are as follows:

Southern University “Human Jukebox” NC A&T “Blue and Gold Marching Machine” Bethune-Cookman University “Marching Wildcats” Jackson State University “Sonic Boom of the South” Norfolk State University “Spartan Legion” FAMU “Marching 100” Tennessee State “Aristocrats of Bands” Grambling State “World Famed” PVAMU “Marching Storm” South Carolina State “Marching 101” Alabama State “Mighty Marching Hornets” Hampton University “Marching Force” Texas Southern “Ocean of Soul” Howard University “Showtime Marching Band” UAPB “The Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South”

These rankings are determined by a committee of former and current band directors who evaluate field shows on a monthly basis, using a point system. The top two Division I Bands and top two Division II Bands will compete in a Battle of the Bands during the Celebration Bowl weekend in Atlanta, Georgia. The winners of the halftime shows during the Battle of the Bands will be crowned National Champions in their respective divisions.

While there is a general consensus among HBCU Band supporters, many believe that Texas Southern's “Ocean of Soul” deserved a spot in the top 10. I share this sentiment personally, as they showcase visually captivating step-two drills on the field. Furthermore, their well-arranged tunes encourage the crowd to sing along, adding to their entertainment value. Additionally, Jackson State was not given the recognition they deserve in the Drum Major rankings, and Howard University's “Ooh La La” dancers were overlooked in the auxiliary category. The committee ranks bands based on various categories such as musicality, auxiliary, marching maneuvers, uniformity, and percussion.

The next rankings will be released in late October, narrowing it down to the top 10. We will keep you updated on the latest developments.