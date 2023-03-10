Chances are, Armando Bacot and the North Carolina Tar Heels are not going to dance this March. A 68-59 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers Thursday night has seemingly doomed North Carolina Basketball and its hopes of making it to the NCAA tournament. The Tar Heels can still technically make it to the Big Dance if they got the nod on Selection Sunday, but barely anyone thinks that will happen.

As such, the Tar Heels might have just seen the last of Armando Bacot in UNC colors.

Bacot lamented his form in the loss to the Hoos, saying “Not being able to be 100 percent in my last game, not being able to really do anything to help and produce, it’s like one of the worst feelings ever,” per Brendan Marks of The Athletic.

Bacot was not able to contribute much in the most important portion of the Virginia game, as he missed the final 10-plus minutes due to an ankle injury that he sustained during last Wednesday’s win in the second round of the ACC tournament against the Boston College Eagles.

As for his future in Chapel Hill and his North Carolina basketball career, Bacot did not sound too definitive about what course he’ll take.

“Nah. I mean, I don’t know,” Bacot said when asked about his thoughts on whether he will continue playing for the Tar Heels.

In what could be his last game with North Carolina basketball, Bacot mustered only four points and three rebounds with three turnovers in 21 minutes of action — way off from his usual double-double production.