The family of former North Carolina Basketball star Eric Montross revealed the Tar Heels legend is being treated for cancer. Montross currently serves as a radio analyst for North Carolina basketball games.

“We are all touched by the responses our entire family has received since the news became public,” Eric Montross’ family said in a statement. “Your support is more than appreciated; it is welcomed as a necessary part of beating cancer one day at a time. Our family is dealing with Eric’s diagnosis head-on – the only way we know how. And we are all in this fight together.”

Montross’ family didn’t specify what kind of cancer the 51-year-old is battling.

North Carolina isn’t part of March Madness for the first time in 13 years. The Tar Heels were one of the first four teams left off the final NCAA Tournament bracket. North Carolina’s last game was a 68-59 loss at the hands of Virginia in the ACC Tournament on March 9.

Montross played 139 games for North Carolina from 1990-1994. The center averaged 11.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game for his college basketball career. Montross was part of two North Carolina teams that reached the Final Four, including the 1993 national champion Tar Heels.

The Boston Celtics selected Montross with the No. 9 overall pick in the 1994 NBA Draft. Montross bounced around the NBA for nearly a decade, spending time with the Detroit Pistons, Toronto Raptors and Dallas Mavericks.

Montross played his last NBA game in the 2001-2002 season after averaging 4.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game for his career.